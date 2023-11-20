AAP complaints against BJP to EC over social media content against Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission accusing the BJP of using "absurd" content on social media to tarnish the image of its convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

An AAP delegation requested the Election Commission to take cognisance of the complaint and ensure proper action against the BJP, senior AAP leader and party MP Raghav Chadha said.

"The BJP is using substandard and absurd content while trying to spoil the image of our party and leader Arvind Kejriwal. They are trying his character assassination," he charged, objecting to a post on November 5.

Last week, the Election Commission issued a show-cause notice to Kejriwal for alleged disparaging remarks made by AAP against Prime Minister Narendra Modi its social media handle and asked him to respond to the charge of poll code violation by November 16.

A day later, Chadha had accused the BJP of running a "derogatory and misleading" campaign on social media against Kejriwal and said AAP would submit a complaint to the Election Commission.

After filing the complaint on Monday, Chadha said politics and public life require some level of dignity and if any party violates it, "the same reflects the 'sansakar' the party".

"It does not behove a big, national party with government at the Centre to use its publicity machinery to attack Kejriwal, abuse his family and assassinate his character," Chaddha said.

The AAP leader "advised" the BJP to fight Kejriwal, if they have to, through elections and not to indulge in his character assassination.

