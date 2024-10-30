Business Standard
Assembly polls: MVA to release poll guarantees at rally in Mumbai on Nov 6

Elections to the 288-member state assembly will be held on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place three days later

On November 6, Rahul Gandhi will be on a one-day visit to Maharashtra. He will first participate in 'Sanvidhan Bachao' meeting in Nagpur in the morning, Patole said.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will hold a joint rally in Mumbai on November 6, where it will release its guarantees for the state assembly elections, a senior Congress leader said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the event will be held at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in the evening of November 6, and will be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray.

Elections to the 288-member state assembly will be held on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place three days later. The deadline to file the nomination forms for the elections ended on Tuesday. As many as 7,995 candidates filed 10,905 nominations with the Election Commission (EC).

 

On November 6, Rahul Gandhi will be on a one-day visit to Maharashtra. He will first participate in 'Sanvidhan Bachao' meeting in Nagpur in the morning, Patole said.

Gandhi will then attend the MVA's joint rally at the BKC, he added.

In the MVA, the Congress is contesting 103 seats followed by the Shiv Sena (UBT) 89 and NCP (SP) 87 seats. Six seats have been given to other MVA allies, while there was no clarity on three assembly segments.

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

