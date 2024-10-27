Business Standard
Kejriwal says AAP 'honestly' served Delhi, urges people to reject BJP

The former Delhi chief minister, who was taking part in a 'padyatra (foot march)' campaign ahead of the assembly polls, also asked the public not to vote for the BJP

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Atishi, Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, among others, have been taking part in foot matches across Delhi under its 'padyatra' campaign ahead of the polls. (Photo: PTI)

The AAP government "honestly" served the people of Delhi for 10 years, doing a lot of the work that no other dispensation in the country had done, party chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

The former Delhi chief minister, who was taking part in a 'padyatra (foot march)' campaign ahead of the assembly polls, also asked the public not to vote for the BJP.

He claimed that the saffron party, if it assumed power in Delhi, would stop the city government's free schemes for electricity, health care, education and bus rides for women.

Kejriwal also promised that he would waive "inflated" water bills, urging the people to vote for AAP and help him become chief minister again.

 

"The elections are due in February. I will get these ('inflated' water) bills waived in March," he said.

AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Atishi, Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, among others, have been taking part in foot matches across Delhi under its 'padyatra' campaign ahead of the polls.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP

First Published: Oct 27 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

