Business Standard
Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Congress announces 4 candidates for Maharashtra, 2 for Jharkhand polls

Congress announces 4 candidates for Maharashtra, 2 for Jharkhand polls

With this, the Congress has so far announced candidates for 102 of 288 Assembly seats

Congress, Congress flag

The party announced four candidates for Maharashtra and two candidates for Jharkhand. (Photo: ANI)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress party on Monday, announced a combined list of six candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The party announced four candidates for Maharashtra and two candidates for Jharkhand.

In Maharashtra, the Congress has announced Madhurimaraje Malojiraje Chhatrapati from Kolhapur North, Sajid Khan Mannan Khan from Akola West, Heera Devasi from Colaba and Chetan Narote from Solapur City Central.

With this, the Congress has so far announced candidates for 102 of 288 Assembly seats.

Congress is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP.

The MVA alliance have declared candidates for 268 seats so far. Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) have fielded their candidates on 84 and 82 seats, respectively.

 

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

More From This Section

Congress, Congress flag

Cong to organise month-long 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' from Nov 8 ahead of polls

Kedarnath temple

Congress, BJP announce candidates for Nov 20 Kedarnath Assembly bypoll

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal says AAP 'honestly' served Delhi, urges people to reject BJP

Election, Punjab Election, gram panchayat elections

Assam bypolls: 38 candidates file nominations for 5 assembly constituencies

politicians, neta

Leaders' relatives in the fray for bypolls on 48 Assembly seats on Nov 13

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

The Congress also released its final list of two candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls, fielding Sweta Singh from Bokaro and Ajay Dubey from Dhanbad.

With this, the party has declared a total of 30 candidates for the Assembly polls that will be held in two phases next month.

Earlier, the Congress had declared two lists of 21 and seven candidates in Jharkhand.

The Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) alliance has been in power in the eastern state since 2019.

Elections for the 81 seats of the Jharkhand assembly in two phases on November 13 and November 20.

In the previous assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, BJP won 25 and Congress won 16 seats.

The counting of votes for both elections will be taken up on November 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Baba siddique, Zeeshan siddique

Maharashtra polls: My father will continue to guide me, says Zeeshan

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra polls: BJP names 25 candidates in third list; total 146 so far

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Maha polls: Raut cautions Cong against fielding candidate in Solapur South

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

CM Eknath Shinde to file nomination from Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat today

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Sharad Pawar announces 90-95% seat consensus in MVA ahead of elections

Topics : Maharashtra Assembly Elections Jharkhand Assembly Elections Congress Assembly Election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon