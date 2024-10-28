Business Standard
Cong to organise month-long 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' from Nov 8 ahead of polls

The march will start on November 8 from Rajghat and conclude on December 4, ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday said a 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' will be organised next month on the lines of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, to interact with the people of the city and learn about their issues and problems.

Party sources said senior Congress Gandhi is likely to attend it in the first phase.

The march will start on November 8 from Rajghat and conclude on December 4, ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi.

During the launch event of the 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' at the Constitution Club here, Yadav said it will have four phases.

Gandhi launched the over 4,000-km Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar on September 7, 2022. It went on for a period of 145 days, covering 12 states and 2 Union territories. The yatra culminated on January 30, 2023.

 

The Congress also organised a Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra during January-March 2024.

Yadav said the 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' will begin from Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat on November 8.

"During the yatra, we will interact with the people of Delhi to learn about the issues and problems they have been facing for the last 10 years. The yatra will start on November 8 from Rajghat. It will have four phases and in the first phase, we will cover 16 assembly segments starting from Chandni Chowk," he said.

"In the second phase from November 15 to 20, we will cover 18 constituencies. We will cover 16 constituencies in the third phase from November 22 to 27 and 20 constituencies in the fourth from November 29 to December 4," Yadav said, adding that the Yatra will conclude in Timarpur.

He said around 250-300 Congress workers will participate in the yatra in each segment around the clock, with night halts at Ambedkar Bhawan, Karol Bagh-1, Dilshad Garden-2, Kalkaji and Rajouri Garden.

Former DPCC president and ex-MP JP Agarwal launched the Nyay Yatra logo, while former DPCC president and ex-speaker of Delhi Assembly Subhash Chopra launched the Yatra T-shirt.

He alleged that Kejriwal destroyed the national capital, carefully developed as a green and clean world-class city by the Sheila Dikshit government.

People were now looking up to the Congress party to come to power in the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, as they have put their trust and faith in the Congress slogan "Haath Badlega Halath", he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Congress

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

