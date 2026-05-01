Datanomics: Exit polls struggle to gain credibility in Assembly elections
A decade-long review of exit polls highlights systemic inaccuracies in key states, with non-response bias emerging as a major challenge for pollsters
Jayant Pankaj
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Pradeep Gupta, chairman and managing director of pollster Axis My India, said the company opted out of conducting an exit poll for the West Bengal Assembly elections this time because 70-80 per cent of respondents refused to speak. This raises concerns about the reliability of other pollsters, at least in the context of West Bengal.
Topics : exit polls Elections West Bengal