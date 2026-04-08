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Datanomics: Mapping candidates across four states ahead of April 9 polls

From age and education to wealth and criminal cases, a closer look at who is contesting the April 9 polls across key states

polls, elections, voters, votes
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Sneha Sasikumar
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 6:28 PM IST

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Nearly 174 million voters across four states and one Union territory are set to exercise their franchise this April. Assembly elections in Assam (126 seats), Kerala (140 seats), and Puducherry (30 seats) will be held in a single phase on April 9. But beyond the manifestos and campaign promises lies a question worth asking: who exactly are the candidates seeking votes for the next five years?   Youth candidates account for less than 5 per cent of the total, with most contestants concentrated in the 41-60 age group. 
   Most candidates hold at least secondary qualifications. Assam leads in graduate representation at nearly 30 per cent. Kerala, despite its high literacy, has a significant share of candidates who are just class 10 pass. 
   Puducherry leads in wealthy candidates, Assam shows an even spread, and Kerala is dominated by candidates with assets below ₹2 crore. 
   Kerala has the highest share of candidates with criminal cases, particularly among state parties. 
 
Topics : Elections in India Assam assembly polls Kerala Elections Puducherry Puducherry Assembly Polls