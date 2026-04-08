Datanomics: Mapping candidates across four states ahead of April 9 polls

Nearly 174 million voters across four states and one Union territory are set to exercise their franchise this April. Assembly elections in Assam (126 seats), Kerala (140 seats), and Puducherry (30 seats) will be held in a single phase on April 9. But beyond the manifestos and campaign promises lies a question worth asking: who exactly are the candidates seeking votes for the next five years?Youth candidates account for less than 5 per cent of the total, with most contestants concentrated in the 41-60 age group.