EC seeks BJP, Cong chiefs response on complaints filed against each other

The EC wrote separate letters to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, asking them to comment on the complaint of the other

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

In the wake of the BJP and the Congress lodging complaints against each other with the Election Commission (EC) for poll code violations, the election panel asked the presidents of the two parties on Saturday to comment on the charges levelled against their leaders.

The EC wrote separate letters to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, asking them to comment on the complaint of the other.

The commission exchanged the complaints between the two parties while seeking their responses.

The EC has sought formal responses from both the party presidents by 1 pm on Monday (November 18), while reminding them of the commission's earlier advisory to them during the Lok Sabha election to keep star campaigners and leaders under check so that public decorum is not flouted and the model code is followed in its letter and spirit during campaigning.

 

Top leaders of the two parties are campaigning in Jharkhand and Maharashtra for the ongoing Assembly polls.

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

