Farewell of BJP, allies announced: Kharge on poll schedule for five states

With the Election Commission announcing the schedule for assembly polls in five states, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the party will go to the people with strength and outlined public welfare, social justice and progressive development as its guarantees.

"With the announcement of elections in 5 states, the farewell of BJP and its allies has also been announced. In Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram, the Congress party will go to the people with strength," he said on X.

"Public welfare, social justice and progressive development are the guarantees of the Congress Party," he added.

Five states of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls on different days from November 7-30 and votes will be counted on December 3, the Election Commission said on Monday, setting the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls semi-finals.

