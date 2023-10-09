close
Sensex (-0.69%)
65538.54 -457.09
Nifty (-0.63%)
19529.65 -123.85
Nifty Midcap (-1.23%)
39787.20 -497.50
Nifty Smallcap (-1.73%)
5819.10 -102.30
Nifty Bank (-1.06%)
43889.15 -471.45
Heatmap

Farewell of BJP, allies announced: Kharge on poll schedule for five states

"Public welfare, social justice and progressive development are the guarantees of the Congress Party," he added

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 2:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With the Election Commission announcing the schedule for assembly polls in five states, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said the party will go to the people with strength and outlined public welfare, social justice and progressive development as its guarantees.
"With the announcement of elections in 5 states, the farewell of BJP and its allies has also been announced. In Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram, the Congress party will go to the people with strength," he said on X.
"Public welfare, social justice and progressive development are the guarantees of the Congress Party," he added.
Five states of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls on different days from November 7-30 and votes will be counted on December 3, the Election Commission said on Monday, setting the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls semi-finals.

Also Read

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

MNF does not subscribe to NDA government's policies: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Zo United leaders thank Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga for support

BJP will form govt in all states under PM Modi's leadership: JP Nadda

Election Commission announces dates for polling in five states; check here

National Conference, Congress alliance sweep LAHDC-Kargil elections

EC to announce schedule for Assembly polls in five states this noon

Rahul's model of promising and then not fulfilling has failed: Thakur

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress State assembly polls mallikarjun kharge

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveShah Rukh Khan Death ThreatsAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon