LIVE: After Chhattisgarh, BJP likely to choose Madhya Pradesh CM today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won the Assembly elections in the three states, on December 10 announced Vishnu Deo Sai , a prominent tribal leader, as the next chief minister of Chhattisgarh. In the evening, Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan invited Sai to form a government and handed him a letter pertaining to his appointment as the Chief Minister after the BJP submitted a letter formally staking a claim.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister may take place on December 12 or 13 as per the availability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Monday, the BJP leaders are expected to meet in Bhopal to announce the name of new CM of Madhya Pradesh. The meeting is expected to begin at 4pm on Monday and the name of CM may be announced by 7pm.

The party's central observers, comprising Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, OBC Morcha head K Laxman and secretary Asha Lakra, are expected to arrive in Bhopal at 11 am. For Rajasthan, the party has designated Rajnath Singh, Vinod Tawade and Saroj Panday as the central observers and is yet to announce the name of the new CM.

