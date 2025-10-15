Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 07:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / AAP releases second list of 48 candidates for upcoming Bihar Assembly polls

AAP releases second list of 48 candidates for upcoming Bihar Assembly polls

According to the list released on Tuesday, Prem Prapt Singh has been fielded from Chapra, Rajendra Prasad Singh from Lalganj, Aditya Lal from Purnia, and Inderjeet Jyotikar from Hathua

Aam Aadmi Party

Earlier, the party had released its first list of 11 candidates. Photo: X@AamAadmiParty

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its second list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

According to the list released on Tuesday, Prem Prapt Singh has been fielded from Chapra, Rajendra Prasad Singh from Lalganj, Aditya Lal from Purnia, and Inderjeet Jyotikar from Hathua.

Earlier, the party had released its first list of 11 candidates.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its first list of 71 candidates for the high-stakes state elections. Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha have been fielded from Tarapur and Lakhisarai constituencies, respectively. Former Deputy Chief Ministers Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad will contest from Bettiah and Katihar.

 

The BJP has also fielded former Union Minister Ramkripal Yadav from Danapur, while Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav has been denied a ticket from Patna Sahib, with Ratnesh Kushwaha named as the party's candidate from the seat. The party also replaced long-time Kumrahar MLA Arun Kumar Sinha with Sanjay Gupta.

Also Read

voting

Bihar Assembly elections 2025: BJP announces first list of 71 candidates

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Tejashwi Yadav overrides Lalu, recalls party tickets distributed by father

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Bihar polls: Bulk SMSes, voice messages during 'silence period' on EC radar

Chirag Paswan, Chirag, Paswan

Issue of seat allocation among NDA resolved amicably: Chirag Paswan

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

ECI makes pre-certification mandatory for political ads on social media

The list includes seven female candidates: Renu Devi (Bettiah), Gayatri Devi (Parihar), Devanti Yadav (Narpatganj), Sweety Singh (Kishanganj), Nisha Singh (Pranpur), Kavita Devi (Korha - SC), and Rama Nishad (Aurai).

The BJP Central Election Committee, chaired by JP Nadda, finalised the list in a meeting on October 12 attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the results will be declared on November 14. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is October 17.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC makes pre-certification of political ads mandatory ahead of Bihar polls

voting

Filing of nominations starts for 122 seats in second phase of Bihar polls

EVM, Election, Maharashtra Election

NDA to announce candidates for Bihar polls today: State BJP chief

Police personnel keep vigil amid 'Bihar bandh' at Sachiwalay Halt Railway station in Patna,

J'khand sets up checkpoints to curb illegal flow of cash, liquor to Bihar

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Jan Suraaj to release second list of candidates for Bihar polls today

Topics : Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Assembly Elections Aam Aadmi Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDelhi PollutionGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon