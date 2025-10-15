Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / JDU releases first list of 57 candidates for Bihar Assembly elections

JDU releases first list of 57 candidates for Bihar Assembly elections

Bihar Assembly polls: JD(U) has announced its first list of 57 candidates for Bihar Assembly elections, including four seats sought by Chirag Paswan

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday released its first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The announcement also covers candidates for four seats claimed by Chirag Paswan.
 
Some of the prominent candidates named in the first list include Ratnesh Sada from Sonbarsa, Vidyasagar Nishad from Morwa, Dhumal Singh from Ekma and Kaushal Kishore from Rajgir.
 
The list also includes several senior party leaders and sitting MLAs:
• Vijay Kumar Choudhary, minister in the state government, contesting from Sarai Ranjan
• Narendra Narayan Yadav from Alamnagar

Also Read

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

NDA on its way out; Nitish not to return as Bihar CM: Prashant Kishor

EVM, Election, Maharashtra Election

NDA to announce candidates for Bihar polls today: State BJP chief

PM Modi

NDA's election plan for Bihar: BJP and JD(U) get 101 seats eachpremium

chief ministers, political leaders, politics

Governance, not caste: The investment strategy that keeps CMs in powerpremium

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Every household to have a member with govt job: RJD's big poll promise

• Niranjan Kumar Mehta from Bihariganj
• Ramesh Rishi Dev from Singheshwar
 
• Kavita Saha from Madhepura
• Gandeshwar Shah from Mahisi
• Atirek Kumar from Kusheshwarsthan  
  Atirek Kumar has been chosen to replace Aman Bhushan Hazari, whose ticket from Kusheshwarsthan was cancelled by the party. Similarly, Sudarshan’s ticket from Barbigha has also been withdrawn. The party has not yet officially announced who will contest in his place. 

Bihar Assembly elections 2025

 
The Bihar Assembly elections are set to be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The results will be announced on November 14.
 
The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is October 17, while candidates for the second phase must submit their nominations by October 20. Citizens can also add their names to the voter list before these deadlines.
 
The current 243-member Bihar Assembly will complete its term on November 22.
 

Bihar polls 2025: Final electoral roll released

 
The final electoral roll for the Bihar Assembly elections was released last month by the Election Commission. As of September 30, Bihar has 74.2 million eligible voters, including 1.4 million first-time voters. The complete voter list is available for download on the ECI website.
 
Of the total voters, 39.2 million are male, 35 million are female, 1,725 are transgender voters, 700,000 are persons with disabilities and 400,000 are senior citizens aged above 85.
 
Bihar will have 90,172 polling stations, managed by personnel including 292 persons with disabilities, 38 youths, and 1,044 women.
 

2020 Bihar Assembly elections

 
In the Assembly elections in 2020, the NDA secured a majority with 125 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats. The RJD emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats.
 
Currently, the NDA holds 131 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly. The Opposition INDIA bloc controls 111 seats, led by RJD (77), followed by Congress (19) and CPI(ML) (11).
 

More From This Section

Upendra Kushwaha

Nothing is well in NDA: Upendra Kushwaha shows dissatisfaction over seats

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Bihar polls: ECI directs enforcement agencies to prevent use of money power

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Kishor vows to target 100 most corrupt politicians, bureaucrats if elected

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

NDA on its way out; Nitish not to return as Bihar CM: Prashant Kishor

Congress, Congress flag

CEC approves Bihar poll candidates; Congress gains clarity on quality seats

Topics : Nitish Kumar JDU Bihar Assembly Bihar Assembly Elections BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon