Bihar Assembly elections Phase 2: Key dates, candidates, political parties

Bihar Assembly elections Phase 2: Key dates, candidates, political parties

The second phase of polling will be held on November 11, from 7 am to 5 pm across 122 assembly constituencies in 20 districts of Bihar

Prominent constituencies include Bettiah, Katihar, Jhanjharpur, Jamui, and Bhagalpur. (Photo: Rishika Agarwal)

Voting for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 11. The first phase of voting, which concluded on November 6, saw a voter turnout of 64.5 per cent. 
 
The current assembly’s term ends on November 22, 2025, and 2,616 candidates are in the race across both phases.

Bihar elections Phase-II: When will voting begin?

The polling will happen from 7 am to 5 pm across 122 assembly constituencies in 20 districts of Bihar. The Election Commission has clarified that voters standing in the queue at 5 pm will still be allowed to cast their votes.
 

Bihar Assembly polls: Top constituencies in focus

Prominent constituencies include Bettiah, Katihar, Jhanjharpur, Jamui, and Bhagalpur. The electorate for Phase-II stands at approximately 37 million, with roughly 19.5 million men and 17.4 million women eligible to vote. Over 45,399 polling booths have been set up to streamline the process and maintain order.
 
According to the final electoral rolls, Bihar has 74.2 million registered voters, including 39.2 million men and 35 million women. Voting will take place at 90,712 polling booths, with an average of 818 voters per booth, to ensure smooth and accessible polling.

Bihar Assembly elections 2025: Top candidates

A total of 1,302 candidates are contesting in the second phase, including 136 women. In the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, several high-profile candidates are in the fray.  
 
In Bettiah (West Champaran), BJP’s Renu Devi is contesting for the sixth time, a seat she has held multiple times in the past. She faces Madan Mohan Tiwari from the Indian National Congress. 
 
In Katihar, senior BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad is contesting against Dr Ghazi Sharique from the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) as he seeks to retain his influence in the region. 
 
Meanwhile, in Jhanjharpur (Madhubani district), BJP’s Nitish Mishra is up against Birendra Kumar Singh from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). In Bhagalpur, BJP’s Rohit Pandey faces Ajeet Sharma from the Indian National Congress (INC).
 
The political contest is primarily between three major groups:
  • NDA (National Democratic Alliance): Led by the BJP and JD(U), with smaller allies like Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).
  • INDIA Bloc (Mahagathbandhan): Includes the RJD, Congress, and Left parties such as CPI(ML), CPI, and CPI(M).
  • Jan Suraaj Party: A new front led by Prashant Kishor.

When will exit polls be announced?

The exit polls for the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections will be announced after the completion of the second phase on November 11. Exit polls are surveys conducted right after people cast their votes. Voters are asked closed-ended questions, such as which party or candidate they voted for, as they leave the polling booth. These responses are then used to predict the possible result before the official counting day.

When are the Bihar election results?

The results for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 will be declared on November 14, and the election process will conclude by November 16. Counting of votes will begin in the morning at the district headquarters, with initial trends expected by noon and final results likely by evening.

Record voting in first phase of Bihar elections

The first phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections recorded the highest-ever voter turnout of 64.66 per cent in the state’s history. A total of 121 constituencies in 18 districts went to the polls during the first phase on November 6, with an electorate of over 37.5 million.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

