Bihar polls: RJD fields 143 candidates, Tejashwi to contest from Raghopur

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday released its list of candidates for 143 constituencies ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will be contesting from Vaishali district's Raghopur seat.
In a post on X, the party said: “List of candidates selected by the Rashtriya Janata Dal for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Heartfelt congratulations to all the candidates and best wishes for their victory.”
Congress adds 6 candidates
The announcement follows the Congress party, which declared 60 candidates in three lists, adding six new candidates on Monday.
The Congress has fielded Surendra Prasad Kushwaha from Valmiki Nagar, Abidur Rehman from Araria, Jalil Mastan from Amour, Tauquir Alam from Barari, Praveen Singh Kushwaha from Kahalgaon and Vinod Chaudhary from Sikandra (SC).
Other parties, including Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) have also named their candidates, though no formal seat-sharing arrangements have yet been decided.
2025 Bihar Assembly elections
The final day for filing nomination papers for the second and last phase is Monday. Bihar’s 243 assembly seats will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting of votes on November 14.