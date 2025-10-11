Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 05:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Don't want to contest Bihar Assembly elections: Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh

Don't want to contest Bihar Assembly elections: Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh

Singh had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election as an Independent from the Karakat seat

Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh on Saturday announced that he would not contest the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar, and said he would continue to remain as a "soldier" of the BJP.

His announcement comes as speculations are rife that Singh may contest the polls on a BJP ticket from one of the seven assembly seats of Bhojpur district, preferably from the Ara or Barhara seats, after he recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha.

In a post on X, Singh wrote, I, Pawan Singh, want to inform my Bhojpuri community that I did not join the party (BJP) to contest the Bihar assembly electionsnor do I want to contest the assembly elections. I am a true soldier of the party and will remain so."  He also shared his photograph with Shah on the social media platform.

 

Singh had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election as an Independent from the Karakat seat.

The Karakat Lok Sabha seat went to Raja Ram Kushwaha of CPI(ML) Liberation.

Also Read

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

AIMIM to contest 100 seats in Bihar, aims to emerge as third front

Upendra Kushwaha

NDA seat-sharing talks for Bihar polls not yet over, says Upendra Kushwaha

EVM, Election, Maharashtra Election

Filing of nomination papers for first phase of Bihar Assembly polls begins

Pappu Yadav, Pappu

Poll code violation case against Pappu Yadav for giving flood relief money

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

ECI allows 12 alternative IDs for voting, special measure for veiled women

It may be recalled that Jyoti Singh, wife of Pawan Singh, met political strategist Prashant Kishor in Patna on Friday amid the speculations that she might get a ticket of the Jan Suraaj party in the coming assembly polls.

However, soon after the meeting, Kishor had told reporters, "Jyoti ji came to meet us todaylet me make it very clear that contesting elections or getting a party ticket is not her intention. She came to explain the difficulties through which she is passing.

In recent months, Jyoti Singh has appealed to several political leaders for help. The couple's marital discord intensified recently when Jyoti visited Pawan Singh at his Lucknow flat.

After an hour-and-a-half meeting, the actor left the residence while Jyoti remained there.

The police were called to the residence, and Jyoti posted a video, alleging that she had been harassed and threatened with eviction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Tejashwi will lose Raghopur like Rahul lost Amethi, claims Prashant Kishor

Dilip Jaiswal

Seat-sharing, ticket announcements on Sunday, says Bihar BJP chief

Harsh Malhotra, Harsh, Malhotra

Union minister slams Tejashwi Yadav for 'Jungleraj' under RJD rule in Bihar

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party unveils 51 candidates

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Every household to have a member with govt job: RJD's big poll promise

Topics : Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon