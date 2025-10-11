Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 02:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / NDA seat-sharing talks for Bihar polls not yet over, says Upendra Kushwaha

NDA seat-sharing talks for Bihar polls not yet over, says Upendra Kushwaha

Assembly elections in the state will be held on November 6 and 11, while votes will be counted on November 14

Upendra Kushwaha

According to sources in the NDA, the bigger allies JD(U) and the BJP are likely to contest 102 and 101 seats (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Saturday dismissed speculations about rumblings of discontent among NDA constituents in Bihar over seat sharing for the upcoming assembly polls and said that talks have not yet concluded.

The former Union minister, in an X post, said, "Don't pay attention to rumours floating around. The talks are not yet concluded. Wait...! I don't know how the news is being circulated in the media. If someone is planting news, it's deceit, it's betrayal."  Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi had earlier said that he was "requesting and not making a claim" that his Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) be given a respectable number of seats, otherwise the party might not contest the election.

 

Another Union minister, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which had earlier settled for around 20-22 seats, is now reportedly asking for at least 25 more.

Assembly elections in the state will be held on November 6 and 11, while votes will be counted on November 14.

"It will be a humiliation for me and my party if we are not given at least 15 seats in the coming assembly polls. If we get 15, we can easily win at least 8-9 seats and will become a recognised party," Manjhi had said.

Also Read

Upendra Kushwaha

Nitish may stay as Bihar CM, but should step down as JD(U) chief: Kushwaha

IND vs WI 2nd Test

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 2: Jadeja gets the breakthrough; Campbell departs

Ghotul

UNAIDS releases short film 'Ghotul' to mark International Day of Girl Child

naxal

CRPF jawan killed in IED blast during anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand

road accident

Thane MACT awards ₹1.2 crore to family of businessman killed in SUV crash

Even after 10 years of establishment, HAM remains an unrecognised party.

"I have been helping the NDA for a long time. So, I am requesting the NDA leaders and not making a claim. My party would prefer not to contest the polls, if we don't get a respectable number of seats. But I must make it clear that even if we don't contest polls, our party will keep working for the NDA partners in the coming polls," Manjhi said.

According to sources in the NDA, the bigger allies JD(U) and the BJP are likely to contest 102 and 101 seats, respectively.

LJP (Ram Vilas), which had earlier settled for around 20-22 seats, is now asking for at least 25 more. Senior leaders in the LJP (RV) are of the opinion that the party should get at least 45 seats, said a party leader on the condition of anonymity.

"Everything is fine in the NDA... seat sharing arrangements and the list of candidates will be decided by the party's central leadership in a day or two," a senior BJP leader said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Harsh Malhotra, Harsh, Malhotra

Union minister slams Tejashwi Yadav for 'Jungleraj' under RJD rule in Bihar

EVM, Election, Maharashtra Election

Filing of nomination papers for first phase of Bihar Assembly polls begins

Pappu Yadav, Pappu

Poll code violation case against Pappu Yadav for giving flood relief money

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

ECI allows 12 alternative IDs for voting, special measure for veiled women

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party unveils 51 candidates

Topics : Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Election 2025 News Upendra Kushwaha Bihar Bihar Assembly Elections BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon