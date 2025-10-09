Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 09:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party unveils 51 candidates

Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party unveils 51 candidates

The Jan Suraaj Party, led by political strategist Prashant Kishor, has announced its first list of 51 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, featuring academics, artists, and retired officials

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Jan Suraaj president Udai Singh said that Prashant Kishor will launch the party’s election campaign from Raghopur on October 11. (Photo;PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bihar elections 2025: Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) on Thursday announced its first list of 51 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, becoming the first political party to do so.
 
The list includes academics, social workers, lawyers, and retired officers, among others.
 

Notable names on the list

Some known faces include mathematician K C Sinha, who has authored more than 70 textbooks, Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Ranjan Pandey, and former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC Rambali Chandravanshi.
 
Sinha will contest from Kumhrar (Patna), Pandey from Kargahar, and Chandravanshi from Kurtha. According to The Indian Express, Chandravanshi, a member of the Extremely Backward Class (EBC), has been conducting community outreach programmes under the JSP banner. 
 

‘Kishor may contest from Raghopur’

Party president Udai Singh told reporters in Patna that the JSP would release another list soon.
 
“If you find Kishor Ji’s name on the list, then he will be contesting. It’s quite clear. Kishor Ji will launch the party’s election campaign from Raghopur on October 11,” Singh said.
 
The Raghopur seat has been held by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav since 2015. 
 

Caste and community representation

Singh said the 51 candidates include 11 from backward classes, 17 from EBCs, nine from minority communities, and the rest from the general category.
 
Among the candidates is Priti Kinnar, a transgender contestant from the Bhorey (SC) seat in Gopalganj. The list also includes Dr Lal Bbau Prasad (Dhaka), Dr Amit Kumar Das (Muzaffarpur), and R K Mishra, a retired Director General of Home Guards, who will contest from Darbhanga.
 

Other candidates

  • Y V Giri – Manjhi
  • Dr Shashi Shekhar Sinha – Gopalganj
  • Drig Narain Nishad – Valmiki Nagar
  • Sunil Kumar – Lauriya
  • Awadhesh Ram – Harsidhi (SC)
  • Usha Kiran – Sursand
  • Vijay Kumar Sah – Runnisaidpur
  • Mhd Parvej Alam – Benipatti
  • Ram Parvesh Kumar Yadav – Nirmali
  • Raghib Bablu – Sikti
  • Abu Affan Farooque – Kochadhaman
  • Afroz Alam – Amour
  • Md Shahnawaz Alam – Baisi
  • Kunal Nishad – Pranpur
  • Kishor Kumar – Saharsa
 

Bihar elections 2025

 
The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results to be declared on November 14.

Topics : Prashant Kishor Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections Tejashwi Yadav BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

