Poll code violation case against Pappu Yadav for giving flood relief money

Poll code violation case against Pappu Yadav for giving flood relief money

The case was registered against Yadav, the Independent MP from Purnea, at the Sahdei police station on Thursday night on the basis of a complaint filed by the district administration

A case was filed against Bihar MP Pappu Yadav for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hajipur
Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A case was filed against Bihar MP Pappu Yadav for allegedly violating the model code of conduct after he distributed money among the flood-affected people in Vaishali district, officials said on Friday.

The case was registered against Yadav, the Independent MP from Purnea, at the Sahdei police station on Thursday night on the basis of a complaint filed by the district administration, they said.

"The case was registered on the basis of CCTV footage and a statement given by an official engaged in poll duty," SP Lalit Mohan Sharma said.

The matter is being investigated, he added.

Polling for the assembly elections in the state will be held on November 6 and 11, while the votes will be counted on November 14.

 

The model code of conduct comes into effect with the announcement of the poll dates by the Election Commission.

Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

