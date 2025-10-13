Monday, October 13, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Filing of nominations starts for 122 seats in second phase of Bihar polls

Filing of nominations starts for 122 seats in second phase of Bihar polls

The nomination process began with the Election Commission issuing the notification for polling in these seats on November 11

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

The filing of nomination papers for 122 Bihar assembly seats, which will go to the elections in the second phase, began on Monday, officials said.

The nomination process began with the Election Commission issuing the notification for polling in these seats on November 11, they said.

Nominations can be filed for these seats till October 20, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 23, they added.

Among the significant seats going to polls in this phase are Imamganj, where the sitting MLA is Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's daughter-in-law Deepa Manjhi, ex-RJD minister Kumar Sarvjeet's Bodh Gaya, Bhojpuri singer Vinay Bihari's Lauriya and ex-BJP minister Narayan Prasad's Nautan.

 

The nomination process for the 121 seats in the first phase began on Friday. Polling in these seats will be held on November 6.

Candidates can file their nomination papers till October 17, officials said.

The counting of votes for all 243 seats will be held on November 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

