Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / If elected, INDIA bloc to restore Old Pension Scheme in Bihar: Himachal CM

If elected, INDIA bloc to restore Old Pension Scheme in Bihar: Himachal CM

Sukhu said the OPS was restored in Himachal Pradesh in the first cabinet meeting of his government, resulting in a tenfold increase in the pension amount for state employees

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, HP CM

He also accused the NDA government in Bihar of distributing Rs 10,000 to women to gain political mileage before the assembly elections (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said if the INDIA bloc forms the government in Bihar, it will reintroduce the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) on the lines of his state.

Talking to reporters here, Sukhu said, "There has been no sign of development in the 20 years of NDA rule in Bihar. This is evident from the fact that 64 per cent of people in Bihar live on Rs 66 per day."  He asserted that there was a need to "change for good" in the state, adding that Bihar, which could have emerged as a major tourism hub, "has been left in a dismal state by the NDA government".

 

Sukhu said the OPS was restored in Himachal Pradesh in the first cabinet meeting of his government, resulting in a tenfold increase in the pension amount for state employees.

"Nearly 1.36 lakh government employees have benefitted from the scheme," he claimed.

The chief minister clarified that the move was made as part of Rahul Gandhi's commitment to fulfil the Congress' promises, and not for political gain ahead of the polls.

He also accused the NDA government in Bihar of "distributing Rs 10,000 to women to gain political mileage before the assembly elections".

Highlighting his government's welfare initiatives, Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh has ensured "an unprecedented MSP on milk", promoted organic farming by offering support prices for select produce, and encouraged the transition of public transport towards electric vehicles.

Drawing a comparison, he claimed, "The per capita income of Bihar stands at Rs 87,000 vis--vis Rs 2.57 lakh in Himachal Pradesh."  Sukhu claimed that the quality of education in Himachal Pradesh has improved significantly since the Congress came to power.

"When there was a BJP government till 2022, Himachal Pradesh was ranked 21st, but today, following our new education policy, we have climbed to fifth position as per ASER," he said.

"The Congress ideology, thinking and action are directed towards changing the lifestyle of the people," Sukhu added.

The Himachal Pradesh CM said if the INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar, it will promote self-employment and higher education, provide free health treatment worth Rs 25 lakh to citizens, and give Rs 2,500 to women, widows, elderly persons and people with disabilities.

On being asked about the absence of a Muslim face as the bloc's deputy CM candidate, Sukhu said, "The entire nation is Congress' vote bank. It was the INC which fought for Independence and gave people the freedom of speech and expression. Every person in India has a Congress voter hidden within.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

