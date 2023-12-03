All set for vote counting for Chhattisgarh's 90 Assembly constituencies

As the counting of votes for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections will commence in all 90 Assembly constituencies across the state on December 3 at 8

"90 returning officers, 416 assistant returning officers, 4596 enumerators, and 1699 micro-observers have been appointed for the counting process. The Election Commission of India has appointed 90 counting observers for the 90 Assembly constituencies," read the ECI release.

Each counting hall will have a total of 14 tables, including a table for counting postal ballots and a table for the Returning Officer. Separate entrances will be provided for candidates/counting agents and the Returning Officer/Assistant Returning Officer and counting staff.

"Identity cards have been issued to all candidates, counting agents, and their electoral agents. They are requested to enter the counting hall with their identity cards by 7:00 AM to avoid any inconvenience. Mobile phones will be allowed only in the media centre and communication centre in the counting complex. Mobile phones are strictly prohibited in the counting hall," read the release.

Three-tier security arrangements have been implemented at the counting centres, with entry at each level permitted only after thorough identity verification. The district police force will be deployed at the first and outer levels of the counting centres.

The area within 100 metres of the centres will be a pedestrian zone. Only one entry gate will be provided, with no vehicles allowed within the pedestrian area. A Senior Magistrate will be present to check the identities of entrants. Local police force arrangements will also be in place.

Only individuals with valid photo ID cards will be permitted to enter.

The state armed forces will be deployed at the second level. Before entry, every person will be thoroughly searched based on their identity card to ensure no one carries a mobile phone or other prohibited items.

Central Police Force (CAPF) personnel will be stationed at the door of the counting hall in the third level. At this level, too, everyone will be searched to prevent the entry of mobile phones or other prohibited items.