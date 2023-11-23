Sensex (-0.02%)
Probe into Jheeram Ghati case if BJP comes to power, says Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh elections: Former CM Raman Singh said that an immediate investigation into the Jheeram Ghati Maoist attack would be undertaken if the Bharatiya Janata Party comes into power

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh speaking at Business Standard Chhattisgarh Round Table 2017

Raman Singh

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said that an immediate investigation into the Jheeram Ghati Maoist attack would be undertaken if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes into power in the state.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court (SC) rejected the appeal of the National Investigative Agency (NIA) against the Chhattisgarh police's inquiry into the 2013 Jheeram Ghati killings of Congress leaders in the state.
The former chief minister said that the ruling Congress government in the state failed to provide evidence despite claims made by certain individuals. He added, "If the BJP comes into power in the state, prompt action would be taken regarding this matter."

He further added, "The Congress government remained here (Chhattisgarh) for five years. The person who kept talking about having evidence in his pocket for five years did not bring out all those documents for five years. In the coming time, the BJP government will be formed, and this matter will be investigated immediately."

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, leading a three-judge Bench, declined the NIA's plea and refrained from interfering with the Chhattisgarh police's filing of an FIR regarding an alleged "larger conspiracy" behind the attack. An FIR was registered by the state police following a complaint by the son of a deceased Congress leader, alleging that the NIA had overlooked investigating a political conspiracy. The FIR stated that since 2013, the NIA had not pursued the "political conspiracy" angle and had closed the case.

On May 25, 2013, Naxalites attacked a convoy of senior Congress leaders such as Vidyacharan Shukla, Nandkumar Patel, and Mahendra Karma, along with security personnel in Jheeram Valley, Bastar.

The Chhattisgarh Assembly elections were held in the state in two phases — the first on November 7, and the second on November 17. The results will be announced on December 3.

Topics : Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh BS Web Reports Raman Singh Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Congress Naxals attack naxalites

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

