Sensex (0.63%)
69296.14 + 431.02
Nifty (0.81%)
20855.10 + 168.30
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44122.90 + 204.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6716.50 + 18.00
Nifty Bank (1.25%)
47012.25 + 580.85
Heatmap

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP leadership in talks to decide CM face

The Bharatiya Janata Party has came back to power in the recently held Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh by winning 54 out of 90 seats

BJP

he BJP leadership may choose a new face for the chief minister post

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 4:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) win in the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023, speculations are rife about the next chief minister of the state.

The central leadership party is in talks about whether to fall back on former chief minister Raman Singh or to opt for a new face to head the new government in Chhattisgarh. However, this decision by the Central party leadership is crucial considering the Lok Sabha elections due in May-June 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Although names of five leaders, including Raman Singh and state BJP president Arun Sao, are making rounds in the BJP circle as front-runners for the coveted post, a senior party functionary said, "The BJP leadership may also spring a surprise by choosing a new face for the chief minister post for Chhattisgarh."

The BJP leader added, "Chhattisgarh was earlier chosen as a laboratory for political experiments by the BJP. The party had fielded new faces in all the 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in the 2019 polls after the rout of the BJP in 2018 Assembly polls in the state. The experiment had yielded amazing results with the BJP winning nine out of 11 LS seats. I cannot rule out the possibility of another such experiment being explored by the party leadership for the selection of the chief minister."

Other BJP leaders who are being considered as strong contenders for the chief minister post are ex-bureaucrat O P Choudhury, Union minister and tribal leader Renuka Singh, and former Union minister and tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai.

However, the party has not finalised any schedule to convene the meeting of the new BJP legislature body to elect its leader. Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Om Mathur, who was in-charge of the elections for Chhattisgarh, the co-election in-charge and Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya and BJP national general secretary Nitin Naveen left for Delhi on Monday.

The BJP has come back to power in the recently held Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh by winning 54 out of 90 seats. The Congress party secured 35 seats.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP to release manifesto on November 3

Religious conversions to be banned in Chhattisgarh under BJP rule: Rajnath

Chhattisgarh polls: Modi making false allegations against me, says Baghel

Chhattisgarh poll: 'Modi ki Guarantee' trumps Cong's promises of freebies

Chhattisgarh Assembly election: BJP to hold meeting of newly-elected MLAs

Welfare promises, Modi magic bring BJP back in saddle in Chhattisgarh

Bhupesh Baghel resigns as Chhattisgarh chief minister after Congress rout

Assembly polls: Bhupesh Baghel keeps Patan seat, loses Chhattisgarh

Topics : Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Raman Singh Congress Assembly Election Election news State assembly polls BS Web Reports Leadership

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon