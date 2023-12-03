Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Assembly polls: Bhupesh Baghel keeps Patan seat, loses Chhattisgarh

Baghel, who became the CM in 2018, has emerged as one of the most formidable state-level leaders of the Congress in the last five years

Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Raipur
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 10:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bhupesh Baghel, who was getting ready to continue as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh after exit polls predicted a Congress victory, on Sunday suffered a setback as the BJP wrested the state from the hands of the grand old party. The Congress leader, who resigned as the chief minister Sunday night, emerged victorious in the Patan assembly seat, defeating BJP candidate Vijay Baghel by 19,723 votes in the state assembly elections held last month.
Baghel, who became the CM in 2018, has emerged as one of the most formidable state-level leaders of the Congress in the last five years.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
With his welfare schemes, invocation of regional pride and astute political skills which helped him overcome challenges from within the party, he became the face of the Congress ahead of the 2023 assembly polls.
People fondly call him 'kaka' (uncle), and kaka abhi zinda hai (kaka is still alive) has been Baghel's favourite punchline during public speeches.
After the Congress lost assembly elections in Chhattisgarh for the third time in a row in 2013, Baghel was made its state unit chief.
The party had suffered a devastating blow a few months earlier when several of its state leaders were killed in the Jhiram valley Naxal attack of May 2013.
Along with then leader of opposition in the assembly T S Singh Deo, Baghel rebuilt the party in Chhattisgarh.
When the Congress swept to power in 2018, Baghel emerged as winner in the race for the chief minister's post, leaving behind rivals like Singh Deo, Charan Das Mahant and Tamradhwaj Sahu.
In 2023, though the Congress did not declare any chief ministerial candidate, its campaign revolved around him.
After becoming the chief minister five years ago, Baghel cultivated his image as a son of the soil'.
The schemes rolled out by his government for farmers, tribal communities and the poor played a major role in increasing his popularity.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ready to discuss my work against PM Modi's work, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

'Baghel vs Baghel' fight: BJP fields Bhupesh Baghel's nephew on Patan seat

Chhattisgarh polls: Modi making false allegations against me, says Baghel

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

Modi ki guarantee trumped Congress promises in Chhattisgarh polls

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: BJP claim surprise victory, defy exit polls

Chhattisgarh Assembly election results 2023: Here's how leaders reacted

Chhattisgarh Assembly election results 2023: Who is leading at 3:30 pm?

Chhattisgarh Assembly election results 2023: Who is leading at 2:30 pm?

Baghel was also one of the first leaders from the state to tap the sentiment of regional pride, talking about 'Chhattisgarhiyawaad' and promoting regional festivals, sports, arts and culture.
When his father Nand Kumar Baghel allegedly made derogatory remarks about a so-called upper caste community, Baghel promptly had him arrested and said nobody was above law under this government.
During the campaign, Congress leaders tried to encash Baghel's popularity. Unlike other regional Congress leaders, Baghel did not shy away from criticising Prime Miniter Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The BJP, for its part, targeted him over corruption and alleged that Chhattisgarh had become an ATM (source of funds) for the Congress.
Just before the elections, he was targeted over the alleged Mahadev betting app scandal, but he fought back claiming that the central probe agencies were being misused by the BJP for harassing its rivals.
Baghel was born into a Kurmi farmer family in Durg district on August 23, 1961. The Kurmis, an influential OBC community, account for around 14 per cent of the state's population of around 2.5 crore.
He entered politics in the 1980s and was first elected to the assembly of the then undivided Madhya Pradesh from Patan in 1993. He won the seat in 1998 and 2003 too.
In the 2008 assembly elections, he was defeated by the BJP's Vijay Baghel. He also lost to BJP's Ramesh Bais from Raipur Lok Sabha seat in 2009.
But he reclaimed the Patan assembly seat in 2013 and won from there again in 2018.
After the formation of Chhattisgarh state in 2000, he served as revenue minister in the Ajit Jogi government (2000-2003).
Baghel's leadership faced a serious challenge in 2021 when the followers of his cabinet colleague T S Singh Deo claimed that the party had agreed to make Singh Deo chief minister after two-and-half years.
But Baghel easily established that most of the MLAs were with him.
A small concession was made to Singh Deo when he was made deputy chief minister in June 2023, months before the polls. He claimed that he had never talked about any agreement about sharing the CM's post.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh polls

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Australia 5th T20 LiveTelangana Election Result Live UpdatesAssembly Election Results LIVE UpdatesRajasthan Elections Results 2023 LiveMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon