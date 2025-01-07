Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 07:39 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / 100 students selected as interns for election campaign in Jungpura: Sisodia

100 students selected as interns for election campaign in Jungpura: Sisodia

According to a statement, around 1,000 students from across India applied for the internship and 100 were selected to manage various aspects of the election campaign

Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish

The internship programme, titled 'Internship with Manish Sisodia', was launched on December 21 to provide young people with a practical understanding of how elections are conducted | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

AAP senior leader Manish Sisodia on Monday said 100 students have joined an internship programme, where they will assist in the election war room in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls and support his campaign for the Jangpura constituency.

According to a statement, around 1,000 students from across India applied for the internship and 100 were selected to manage various aspects of the election campaign, including war rooms, back rooms, research rooms, conducting field research, campaigning, and interacting with people.

The internship programme, titled 'Internship with Manish Sisodia', was launched on December 21 to provide young people with a practical understanding of how elections are conducted, how leaders operate, and how democracy functions as a powerful tool.

 

Sisodia said, "I had posted on social media that I am contesting elections from Jangpura and would love for the youth, especially college students, to join me and do an internship."  "The aim is for them to understand how leaders work, how the public thinks, the challenges of the electoral process, and how elections serve as a powerful tool for democracy. They should observe closely, learn, and gain valuable insights," he said.

Sisodia also shared his experience of interacting with the students about the initiative. "Students pursuing a range of studiesfrom a master's in social work to B.Tech, technology, marketing, and engineeringhave come from across the country, including Delhi, Bihar, UP, Rajasthan, and southern states, to work with me," he explained.

"I am hopeful that over the next month or month and a half, they will not only develop leadership skills by working with me but will also offer valuable feedback, and take away significant learning. Most importantly, they will gain a deeper understanding of the electoral process and democracy," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Alka Lamba,Alka

Alka Lamba slams Kejriwal over Rs 33 cr renovation expenditure on residence

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi promises no welfare schemes will end if BJP wins in Delhi

Parvesh Verma

Delhi polls: Will defeat Kejriwal from New Delhi, says BJP's Parvesh Verma

Sandeep Dikshit, Congress leader

AAP will shrink to single digit in polls for their misdeeds: Cong's Dikshit

Congress BJP flags

Delhi polls: Parties go tech-savvy, use AI for creative ads, sharp jibes

Topics : Manish Sisodia Delhi Assembly Elections Aam Aadmi Party Election campaign

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEVinay Hiremath LoomMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon