Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 11:02 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / 18% candidates in Delhi Assembly polls have assets above Rs 5 crore: ADR

18% candidates in Delhi Assembly polls have assets above Rs 5 crore: ADR

Among major parties, the average assets of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate amount to about Rs 22.90 crore. The party has fielded 68 candidates in the polls

association for democratic reforms

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Archis Mohan Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over 125 candidates (17.88 per cent of total) in the Delhi Assembly polls have assets worth more than Rs 5 crore, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The analysis is based on the self-sworn affidavits submitted by the 699 candidates for 70 Assembly seats in the national capital. 
Chart
 
Among major parties, the average assets of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate amount to about Rs 22.90 crore. The party has fielded 68 candidates in the polls. 
Chart
  Average assets of a Congress and an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate stands at Rs 14.41 crore and Rs 11.70 crore, respectively. Both the parties have fielded 70 candidates in the elections.
 
  For the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which has 68 candidates in the poll fray, average assets amount to about Rs 1.23 crore. Total assets of the 699 candidates are worth about Rs 3,952 crore, the ADR analysis showed. The 70-member Delhi Assembly goes to the polls on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8. 
Chart
 

More From This Section

Candidates politician income assets politics election

46% Delhi poll candidates educated between class 5-12, age range 41-50: ADR

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

BJP using unfair tactics to avoid historic defeat in Delhi, says CM Atishi

AI takes over Delhi poll campaign

Delhi polls: Over 730 cases of violating model code of conduct registered

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia

Clean water, world-class roads: AAP releases manifesto for Delhi polls

Shehzad Poonawalla, Shehzad, Poonawalla

Anti-Constitution: BJP slams AAP over vandalisation of Ambedkar's statue

Topics : ADR Association for Democratic Reforms Delhi Assembly Elections Delhi Assembly BJP Congress AAP AAP government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEICC Men's Test Cricketer The yearBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon