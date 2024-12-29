Business Standard

Sunday, December 29, 2024 | 06:45 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / AAP manipulating votes in Delhi to win upcoming Assembly polls, says BJP

AAP manipulating votes in Delhi to win upcoming Assembly polls, says BJP

He claimed that many Hindu house owners in Tughlaqabad and Kalkaji constituencies, currently held by AAP, have complained that many minority community persons were registered as voters

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, sharing data of voters in the last Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, claimed that lakhs of minority voters were added to the electoral roll | Image: X/@Virend_Sachdeva

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 6:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Saturday accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party of "manipulating votes" in Delhi to win the upcoming Assembly elections.

In a press conference, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, sharing data of voters in the last Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, claimed that lakhs of minority voters were added to the electoral rolls.

He claimed that many Hindu house owners in Tughlaqabad and Kalkaji constituencies, currently held by AAP, have complained that many minority community persons were registered as voters.

The BJP leaders also presented the complainants from Tughlakabad in the press conference.

The district election officer cum district magistrate of southeast Delhi in a post on X said the issues raised by the BJP in its press conference are being examined by the concerned electoral registration officers.

 

Also Read

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Delhi elections: NCP names 11 candidates, fields Mulayam Singh from Badli

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Delhi LG orders probe into AAP schemes; Kejriwal slams BJP, Congress

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

BJP's Parvesh Verma claims Kejriwal may not contest from New Delhi seat

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief

Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva claims 50% cut in PPAC, power bills to drop 25%

Aap

AAP accuses Cong of colluding with BJP for polls, threatens alliance split

"Appropriate action shall be taken as per the Representation of People Act as well instructions/guidelines of ECI," said the officer.

Kejriwal is trying to "rig" the elections with the AAP government promoting "fake" schemes and creating "fake voter IDs" using "fraudulent" Aadhaar cards, Sachdeva alleged.

The AAP has already accused the BJP of colluding with poll officials to get votes of AAP supporters deleted in bulk across Delhi.

Before the 2015 assembly elections, the voter count in Delhi increased by 14 lakh in just eight months, jumping from approximately 11.9 million in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections to 13.3 million, said the Delhi BJP president.

Afterwards, ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls only six lakh voters were added to the electoral rolls in four years. However, within the next eight months, before the 2020 assembly elections, the voter count jumped by another nine lakh to over 1.48 crore, he said.

BJP demanded that the Election Commission conduct a thorough investigation into these new voter applications in Delhi, he said, claiming most of the newly registered voters were in their 40s and one was even 80 years old.

"How come they did not get registered as voters earlier? There are also questions like who are these people and where did they live," he said.

He also claimed that the names of many voters who died or shifted from Delhi still exist in the voter's list.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

AAP's 24-hr ultimatum: Action on Ajay Maken or INDIA bloc should drop Cong

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal inducts bodybuilders, wrestlers in AAP ahead of Delhi polls

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

AIMIM may field 2020 riots accused Shahrukh Pathan in Delhi Assembly polls

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM, Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Manish

Delhi govt depts disown Kejriwal's 'mahila', elderly welfare schemes

AAP

Kejriwal, Atishi committing 'political fraud' with women, elderly: BJP

Topics : Delhi Assembly Elections Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Aam Aadmi Party AAP government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 6:42 AM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon