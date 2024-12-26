Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 01:32 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Arvind Kejriwal inducts bodybuilders, wrestlers in AAP ahead of Delhi polls

Arvind Kejriwal inducts bodybuilders, wrestlers in AAP ahead of Delhi polls

Kejriwal welcomed Tilakraj, Rohit Dalal and Akshay Dilawari, who are associated with sports and fitness, at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Several sportspersons, including wrestlers and bodybuilders, joined the AAP in the presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal here on Thursday, giving a boost to the party ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

Kejriwal welcomed Tilakraj, Rohit Dalal and Akshay Dilawari, who are associated with sports and fitness, at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office and handed party scarves and caps to them.

The former Delhi chief minister said around 70-80 bodybuilders and wrestlers have joined the party, adding that it will not only strengthen the outfit but also associate it more closely with health and fitness issues. He promised that after retaining power in the capital, the AAP will work towards resolving the issues faced by sportspersons.

 

Kejriwal said in the coming days, many more gymnasium owners and sportspersons will join the party.

Speaker of the outgoing Assembly Ram Niwas Goel said those who joined the AAP on Thursday have significant influence, especially in Delhi's gyms, and wanted to contribute to the party's mission.

Also Read

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

AIMIM may field 2020 riots accused Shahrukh Pathan in Delhi Assembly polls

AAP

Kejriwal, Atishi committing 'political fraud' with women, elderly: BJP

Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken

Delhi Cong issues white paper, targets BJP; says AAP alliance was mistake

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM, Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Manish

Delhi CM Atishi may be arrested in a fake case, says Arvind Kejriwal

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Atishi vows strict action for 'fraudulent' notices on govt schemes

Dalal praised the party's initiatives, such as free yoga classes and support for sports development, which inspired him to join it. "The work done for sportspersons and gyms is commendable. I want to contribute to this mission," he added.

Tilakraj expressed optimism about the sporting fraternity's growing involvement in politics. "Many players from Delhi are planning to join us. We are committed to working hard and strengthening the party," he said.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive full term in the Delhi polls and hoping that this strategic outreach to sports and fitness professionals will resonate with voters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM, Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Manish

Delhi govt depts disown Kejriwal's 'mahila', elderly welfare schemes

AAP

Atishi accuses BJP of offering cash to voters in Kejriwal's constituency

Congress, Congress flag

Congress unveils 'mauka mauka' booklet, targets AAP, BJP before Delhi polls

AAP

'BJP pressuring officers': Atishi after AAP's schemes called 'non-existent'

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM, Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Manish

Delhi govt depts call AAP's healthcare, women aid schemes 'non-existent'

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Assembly Elections AAP government AAP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayICAI CA Final Result 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 LIVE Unimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon