CM Atishi reaffirms AAP's commitment to promises ahead of Delhi polls

Atishi conducted a 'padayatra' (foot march) in the Tilak Nagar constituency as part of AAP's city-wide campaign to connect with voters and strengthen support

Atishi highlighted the AAP government's achievements and urged voters to support the party. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 9:23 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday reiterated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will fulfil all its promises, including a monthly allowance of Rs 2,100 for women, if voted back to power in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections due in February next year.

Atishi conducted a 'padayatra' (foot march) in the Tilak Nagar constituency as part of AAP's city-wide campaign to connect with voters and strengthen support.

Addressing the gathering, Atishi highlighted the AAP government's achievements and urged voters to support the party once again.

"Arvind Kejriwal has always worked for the common man, unlike other parties. We delivered on promises that others claimed were impossiblesuch as ensuring round-the-clock electricity even during peak summers," she said.

 

We will start providing Rs 2,100 to every eligible women in the city as soon as Kejriwal becomes the chief minister again after winning the elections, she added.

Last week, the former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal announced the launch of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna to give a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to women of the city and promised to raise it to Rs 2,100 after the elections.

Emphasising AAP's track record, she added, "The people of Tilak Nagar have always supported us -- in 2013, 2015, and 2020. I am confident that you will once again vote for us in February."  AAP has re-nominated its three-time sitting MLA from Tilak Nagar, Jarnail Singh, who secured a decisive victory in 2020 by defeating BJP's Rajiv Babbar by a margin of 28,029 votes.

Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded PS Bawa, while the BJP is yet to announce its contender.

AAP is seeking a third consecutive full term in Delhi, following its landslide victory in 2020, where it won 62 out of 70 seats. The upcoming elections will serve as a test of the party's governance model.

Topics : Atishi Marlena AAP government Delhi Assembly Elections

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 9:22 PM IST

