Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 08:01 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Time to free Delhi of AAP's 'extremely poor' governance: Vaishnaw

Time to free Delhi of AAP's 'extremely poor' governance: Vaishnaw

Campaigning door-to-door in the Panckuian Road locality in New Delhi, Vaishnaw urged voters to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise in the February 5 assembly elections in Delhi

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

BJP has asked several of its Union ministers and chief ministers to campaign for the Delhi polls | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the time has come to free Delhi from the group of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP which has provided extremely poor governance in the national capital.

Campaigning door-to-door in the Panckuian Road locality in New Delhi, Vaishnaw urged voters to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise in the February 5 assembly elections in Delhi.

We are at a crucial stage. Everyone has seen how Kejriwal, with his extremely poor governance, has pushed this beautiful city of Delhi into serious problems. Now, the time has come to free ourselves from this and take Delhi forward, Vaishnaw, the Information and Broadcasting Minister said.

 

It is essential that on election day (Feb 5), everyone remembers to step out by 8 am and also encourage others to go out and vote, the bureaucrat-turned-politician said.

The BJP has asked several of its Union ministers and chief ministers to campaign for the Delhi polls.

Chief Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Nayab Singh Saini (Haryana), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) and Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan) addressed election rallies in Delhi on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also addressed separate rallies in the national capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

If elected to power BJP will stop 5 facilities our govt provided: Kejriwal

From manifesto headliners to footnotes: Key issues sidelined in Delhi polls

From manifesto headliners to footnotes: Key issues sidelined in Delhi polls

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Delhi govt refused aid from Centre fearing credit would go to Modi: Rajnath

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Delhi elections LIVE: Kejriwal alleges BJP bribing slum dwellers with Rs 3,000 for fake votes

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM, Manish Sisodia

Delhi polls: Retd judge files PIL against sops promised by BJP, Cong, AAP

Topics : Ashwini Vaishnaw Delhi Assembly Elections BJP Bharatiya Janata Party Indian National Congress AAP government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todaySensex TodayManufacturing SectorBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon