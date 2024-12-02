Business Standard
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / UPSC coach Avadh Ojha joins AAP: Know all about his life and controversies

UPSC coach Avadh Ojha joins AAP: Know all about his life and controversies

UPSC coach Avadh Ojha, known for his unique teaching style and controversial remarks, joined the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of Delhi Assembly elections

UPSC educator Avadh Ojha joined the Aam Aadmi Paty in New Delhi on December 2. (Photo/X)

UPSC educator Avadh Ojha joined the Aam Aadmi Paty in New Delhi on December 2. (Photo/X)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a key political development before the Delhi Assembly elections, slated early next year, well-known educator Avadh Ojha joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday (December 2). His induction was marked by a welcome from AAP’s national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal confirmed that AAP would contest the upcoming Delhi elections independently, without forming alliances within the INDIA bloc.   
 
   

Who is Avadh Ojha? 

Avadh Ojha is a prominent educator, known for his role as a UPSC coach, YouTuber, and mentor. A native of Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district, Ojha began his journey as a teacher after facing setbacks in his own UPSC exams. He started with teaching at coaching centres in Allahabad.
 
During the Covid-19 pandemic, with offline classes suspended, his engaging teaching style — blending historical narratives, geopolitics, and current affairs — garnered him widespread attention on YouTube. He has worked with top IAS coaching institutes in New Delhi and established his own institute, IQRA IAS Academy, in Pune, Maharashtra, in 2019.
 

Ojha’s educational background 

Ojha holds an impressive array of academic qualifications, including a Bachelor of Arts in History, a Master of Arts in Hindi Literature, a Bachelor of Laws (LLB), a Master of Philosophy (MPhil), and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Hindi Literature.

More From This Section

Delhi high court

Delhi HC to hear plea by BJP MLAs seeking CAG reports in Assembly

V K Saxena, Vinai Kumar Saxena

Delhi Guv Saxena directs crackdown to make capital drug-free in 3 years

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal blames Amit Shah for poor law and order in Delhi amid MLA's arrest

Delhi Assembly, BJP, BJP walkout

Delhi Assembly: BJP MLAs stage walkout over Question Hour, Rule 280

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ajit Pawar to lead NCP in Delhi polls, eyes national party status revival

 
His teaching career commenced in Delhi in 2005, with stints at leading coaching centres such as Chanakya IAS Academy and Vajiram & Ravi IAS. Later, his venture, IQRA Academy, became a popular destination for UPSC aspirants. Besides traditional classroom teaching, Ojha launched his YouTube channel, Ray Avadh Ojha, in 2020, sharing educational content and motivational speeches. The channel currently boasts over 879,000 subscribers.
 
Ojha is also committed to social causes, initiating programs to offer free education to underprivileged students, reinforcing his dedication to equitable education access.
 

Avadh Ojha’s controversies 

Ojha sparked controversy last year with a viral video in which he proposed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi dissolve the Constitution and establish a ‘Modi dynasty’. He likened PM Modi to historical figures like Muhammad Ghori, pointing out the absence of legal heirs in both cases. He suggested that chapters on the ‘Modi dynasty’ be included in the educational curriculum, referring to the removal of Mughal history from syllabuses.
 
His remarks included a biting critique of contemporary politics, dubbing the Parliament “a palace of Modi” and sarcastically stating he would consider fleeing to Nepal in case of emergencies.
 

Delhi Assembly elections 2025 

The Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, encompassing all 70 constituencies, are slated for February 2025. The previous elections, held in February 2020, resulted in AAP forming the state government with Kejriwal assuming his third term as chief minister. The tenure of the current Assembly will end on February 15, 2025.

Also Read

Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons chairman calls for aggressive growth despite market challenges

BJP, BJP supporter

Delhi elections 2025: BJP plays the legacy card with ex-CM sons and ex-MPs

Spicejet

SpiceJet secures rights to operate 100 Haj flights from 4 cities in 2025

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Jute Plants

Digital Agriculture Mission: Centre asks states to make farmer IDs faster

Farmer Protest, Farmer March, Delhi Chalo

Farmers march to Delhi today: What are their demands and routes to avoid

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal BS Web Reports Delhi Assembly Elections Aam Aadmi Party AAP government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon