Haryana polls: Congress to contest 89 seats; one left for CPI(M). Full list

4 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 4:59 PM IST
The Congress, buoyed by its success in the Lok Sabha elections, is determined to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, despite not being able to seal an alliance deal with the Aam Aadmi Party
(AAP).
The Congress will contest 89 seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] will contest the lone Bhiwani constituency.
Initially hoping to prevent the split of votes, the Congress had indicated intentions to mount a collective fight with the AAP. However, the deal could not be finalised as the two INDIA bloc allies had divergent views on seat-sharing. The AAP, which has no base in Haryana, wanted double-digit seats. However, the Congress was keen on giving only single-digit seats, with some reports suggesting the number to be around five.
Subsequently, the AAP started releasing its own list of candidates (on 89 seats so far) and expressed its plans to contest the polls independently. The BJP has named its candidates on all 90 seats as the deadline to file nominations for the polls is today. The elections will be held in a single phase on October 5.
On the failed talks with the AAP, some Congress leaders have downplayed its impact on the elections, noting that Arvind Kejriwal's party lacks any presence in the state. For context, in the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, the AAP contested 46 seats but secured less than 1 per cent of the vote share. It did not contest in 2014.
Full list of Congress candidates contesting the Haryana elections:
|
Serial No.
|
Candidate
|
Constituency
|
1
|
Aditya Surjewala
|
Kaithal
|
2
|
Parimal Pari
|
Ambala Cantt
|
3
|
Sachin Kundu
|
Panipat Rural
|
4
|
Satbir Dublain
|
Narwana (SC)
|
5
|
Rohit Nagar
|
Tigaon
|
6
|
Sarva Mitra Kamboj
|
Rania
|
7
|
Naresh Selwal
|
Uklana (SC)
|
8
|
Jasbir Singh
|
Narnuad
|
9
|
Bhupinder Singh Hooda
|
Garhi Sampla-Kiloi
|
10
|
Udai Bhan
|
Hodal
|
11
|
Vinesh Phogat
|
Julana
|
12
|
Balbir Singh
|
Israna (SC)
|
13
|
Mewa Singh
|
Ladwa
|
14
|
Chander Mohan
|
Panchkula
|
15
|
Nirmal Singh
|
Ambala
|
16
|
Pooja Chaudhary
|
Maulana
|
17
|
Akram Khan
|
Jagadhri
|
18
|
Rahul Makkar
|
Hansi
|
19
|
Manisha Sangwan
|
Dadri
|
20
|
Jagdish Yadav
|
Kosli
|
21
|
Lakhan Kumar Singhla
|
Faridabad
|
22
|
Ashok Arora
|
Thanesar
|
23
|
Kuldeep Sharma
|
Ganaur
|
24
|
Brijendra Singh
|
Uchana Kalan
|
25
|
Paramvir Singh
|
Tohana
|
26
|
Anirudh Chaudhary
|
Tosham
|
27
|
Balram Dangi
|
Meham
|
28
|
Manju Choudhary
|
Nangal Chaudhary
|
29
|
Vardhan Yadav
|
Badshahpur
|
30
|
Mohit Grover
|
Gurugram
|
31
|
Anil Mann
|
Nalwa
|
32
|
Rajbir Singh Fartiya
|
Loharu
|
33
|
Sombir Singh (Sheoran)
|
Badhra
|
34
|
Pradeep Narwal
|
Bawani Khera (SC)
|
35
|
Smt. Anita Yadav
|
Ateli
|
36
|
Rao Narinder Singh
|
Narnaul
|
37
|
Dr. M.L. Ranga
|
Bawal (SC)
|
38
|
Smt. Pearl Chaudhary
|
Pataudi (SC)
|
39
|
Mohd. Israil
|
Hathin
|
40
|
Karan Dalal
|
Palwal
|
41
|
Raghubir Tewatia
|
Prithla
|
42
|
Vijay Pratap
|
Badhkal
|
43
|
Smt. Parag Sharma
|
Ballabgarh
|
44
|
Rakesh Kumar Kamboj
|
Indri
|
45
|
Smt. Sumita Virk
|
Karnal
|
46
|
Virender Singh Rathore
|
Gharaunda
|
47
|
Varinder Kumar Shah
|
Panipat City
|
48
|
Jai Bhagwan Antil
|
Rai
|
49
|
Mahabir Gupta
|
Jind
|
50
|
Balwan Singh Daulatpuria
|
Fatehabad
|
51
|
Jarnail Singh
|
Ratia
|
52
|
Gokul Setia
|
Sirsa
|
53
|
Bharat Singh Beniwal
|
Ellenabad
|
54
|
Chander Parkash
|
Adampur
|
55
|
Ram Niwas Ghorela
|
Barwala
|
56
|
Ram Niwas Rara
|
Hisar
|
57
|
Raman Tyagi
|
Yamunanagar
|
58
|
Mandeep Singh Chatha
|
Pehowa
|
59
|
Vikas Saharan
|
Kalayat
|
60
|
Smt. Pooja Chaudhary
|
Mulana (SC)
|
61
|
Pradeep Chaudhary
|
Kalka
|
62
|
Smt. Shalley Chaudhary
|
Naraingarh
|
63
|
Smt. Renu Bala
|
Sadhaura (SC)
|
64
|
Bishan Lal Saini
|
Radaur
|
65
|
Dharam Singh Chhoker
|
Samalkha
|
66
|
Ram Karan
|
Shahbad (SC)
|
67
|
Dharm Pal Gondar
|
Nilokheri (SC)
|
68
|
S. Shamsher Singh Gogi
|
Assandh
|
69
|
Jaiveer Singh
|
Kharkhauda (SC)
|
70
|
Surender Panwar
|
Sonipat
|
71
|
Jagbir Singh Malik
|
Gohana
|
72
|
Induraj Singh Narwal
|
Baroda
|
73
|
Subhash Gangoli
|
Safidon
|
74
|
Shishpal Singh
|
Kalanwali (SC)
|
75
|
Amit Sihag
|
Dabwali
|
76
|
Bharat Bhushan Batra
|
Rohtak
|
77
|
Smt. Shakuntla Khatak
|
Kalanaur (SC)
|
78
|
Rajinder Singh Joon
|
Bahadurgarh
|
79
|
Kuldeep Vats
|
Badli
|
80
|
Neeraj Sharma
|
Faridabad NIT
|
81
|
Smt. Geeta Bhukkal
|
Jhajjar (SC)
|
82
|
Dr. Raghuvir Singh Kadian
|
Beri
|
83
|
Rao Dan Singh
|
Mahendragarh
|
84
|
Chiranjeev Rao
|
Rewari
|
85
|
Aftab Ahmed
|
Nuh
|
86
|
Mamman Khan
|
Ferozepur Jhirka
|
87
|
Mohd. Ilyas
|
Punahana
|
88
|
Udai Bhan
|
Nodal (SC)
|
89
|
Rohtash Khatana
|
Sohna
First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 4:59 PM IST