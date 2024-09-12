Haryana polls: Congress to contest 89 seats; one left for CPI(M). Full list

On the failed talks with the AAP, some Congress leaders have downplayed its impact on the elections, noting that Arvind Kejriwal's party lacks any presence in the state. For context, in the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, the AAP contested 46 seats but secured less than 1 per cent of the vote share. It did not contest in 2014.

Full list of Congress candidates contesting the Haryana elections:

Serial No. Candidate Constituency 1 Aditya Surjewala Kaithal 2 Parimal Pari Ambala Cantt 3 Sachin Kundu Panipat Rural 4 Satbir Dublain Narwana (SC) 5 Rohit Nagar Tigaon 6 Sarva Mitra Kamboj Rania 7 Naresh Selwal Uklana (SC) 8 Jasbir Singh Narnuad 9 Bhupinder Singh Hooda Garhi Sampla-Kiloi 10 Udai Bhan Hodal 11 Vinesh Phogat Julana 12 Balbir Singh Israna (SC) 13 Mewa Singh Ladwa 14 Chander Mohan Panchkula 15 Nirmal Singh Ambala 16 Pooja Chaudhary Maulana 17 Akram Khan Jagadhri 18 Rahul Makkar Hansi 19 Manisha Sangwan Dadri 20 Jagdish Yadav Kosli 21 Lakhan Kumar Singhla Faridabad 22 Ashok Arora Thanesar 23 Kuldeep Sharma Ganaur 24 Brijendra Singh Uchana Kalan 25 Paramvir Singh Tohana 26 Anirudh Chaudhary Tosham 27 Balram Dangi Meham 28 Manju Choudhary Nangal Chaudhary 29 Vardhan Yadav Badshahpur 30 Mohit Grover Gurugram 31 Anil Mann Nalwa 32 Rajbir Singh Fartiya Loharu 33 Sombir Singh (Sheoran) Badhra 34 Pradeep Narwal Bawani Khera (SC) 35 Smt. Anita Yadav Ateli 36 Rao Narinder Singh Narnaul 37 Dr. M.L. Ranga Bawal (SC) 38 Smt. Pearl Chaudhary Pataudi (SC) 39 Mohd. Israil Hathin 40 Karan Dalal Palwal 41 Raghubir Tewatia Prithla 42 Vijay Pratap Badhkal 43 Smt. Parag Sharma Ballabgarh 44 Rakesh Kumar Kamboj Indri 45 Smt. Sumita Virk Karnal 46 Virender Singh Rathore Gharaunda 47 Varinder Kumar Shah Panipat City 48 Jai Bhagwan Antil Rai 49 Mahabir Gupta Jind 50 Balwan Singh Daulatpuria Fatehabad 51 Jarnail Singh Ratia 52 Gokul Setia Sirsa 53 Bharat Singh Beniwal Ellenabad 54 Chander Parkash Adampur 55 Ram Niwas Ghorela Barwala 56 Ram Niwas Rara Hisar 57 Raman Tyagi Yamunanagar 58 Mandeep Singh Chatha Pehowa 59 Vikas Saharan Kalayat 60 Smt. Pooja Chaudhary Mulana (SC) 61 Pradeep Chaudhary Kalka 62 Smt. Shalley Chaudhary Naraingarh 63 Smt. Renu Bala Sadhaura (SC) 64 Bishan Lal Saini Radaur 65 Dharam Singh Chhoker Samalkha 66 Ram Karan Shahbad (SC) 67 Dharm Pal Gondar Nilokheri (SC) 68 S. Shamsher Singh Gogi Assandh 69 Jaiveer Singh Kharkhauda (SC) 70 Surender Panwar Sonipat 71 Jagbir Singh Malik Gohana 72 Induraj Singh Narwal Baroda 73 Subhash Gangoli Safidon 74 Shishpal Singh Kalanwali (SC) 75 Amit Sihag Dabwali 76 Bharat Bhushan Batra Rohtak 77 Smt. Shakuntla Khatak Kalanaur (SC) 78 Rajinder Singh Joon Bahadurgarh 79 Kuldeep Vats Badli 80 Neeraj Sharma Faridabad NIT 81 Smt. Geeta Bhukkal Jhajjar (SC) 82 Dr. Raghuvir Singh Kadian Beri 83 Rao Dan Singh Mahendragarh 84 Chiranjeev Rao Rewari 85 Aftab Ahmed Nuh 86 Mamman Khan Ferozepur Jhirka 87 Mohd. Ilyas Punahana 88 Udai Bhan Nodal (SC) 89 Rohtash Khatana Sohna

Subsequently, the AAP started releasing its own list of candidates (on 89 seats so far) and expressed its plans to contest the polls independently. The BJP has named its candidates on all 90 seats as the deadline to file nominations for the polls is today. The elections will be held in a single phase on October 5.