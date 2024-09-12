Business Standard
Home / Elections / Haryana Elections / News / Haryana polls: Congress to contest 89 seats; one left for CPI(M). Full list

Haryana polls: Congress to contest 89 seats; one left for CPI(M). Full list

Haryana Assembly elections: The Congress aims to unseat the BJP by contesting 89 of the 90 constituencies, running solo after it failed to sign an alliance deal with the Aam Aadmi Party

Congress, Congress Workers

Anantnag: Supporters during a public meeting by Congress-NC alliance ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, in Anantnag, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 4:59 PM IST
The Congress, buoyed by its success in the Lok Sabha elections, is determined to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, despite not being able to seal an alliance deal with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Congress will contest 89 seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] will contest the lone Bhiwani constituency.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Initially hoping to prevent the split of votes, the Congress had indicated intentions to mount a collective fight with the AAP. However, the deal could not be finalised as the two INDIA bloc allies had divergent views on seat-sharing. The AAP, which has no base in Haryana, wanted double-digit seats. However, the Congress was keen on giving only single-digit seats, with some reports suggesting the number to be around five.

 

Subsequently, the AAP started releasing its own list of candidates (on 89 seats so far) and expressed its plans to contest the polls independently. The BJP has named its candidates on all 90 seats as the deadline to file nominations for the polls is today. The elections will be held in a single phase on October 5.

More From This Section

AAP, Kejriwal, Haryana

Haryana elections: AAP to contest all 90 seats. Full list of candidates

BJP Flag, BJP

Haryana elections: Complete list of BJP candidates on all 90 constituencies

vote, voting

Haryana Assembly elections: AAP releases third list of 11 candidates

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP's fallout in Haryana: Ministers replaced, many resign ahead of polls

Arvind Kejriwal, aap

AAP releases second and third lists for Haryana polls, names 20 candidates


On the failed talks with the AAP, some Congress leaders have downplayed its impact on the elections, noting that Arvind Kejriwal's party lacks any presence in the state. For context, in the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, the AAP contested 46 seats but secured less than 1 per cent of the vote share. It did not contest in 2014.

Full list of Congress candidates contesting the Haryana elections:

Serial No. Candidate Constituency
1 Aditya Surjewala Kaithal
2 Parimal Pari Ambala Cantt
3 Sachin Kundu Panipat Rural
4 Satbir Dublain Narwana (SC)
5 Rohit Nagar Tigaon
6 Sarva Mitra Kamboj Rania
7 Naresh Selwal Uklana (SC)
8 Jasbir Singh Narnuad
9 Bhupinder Singh Hooda Garhi Sampla-Kiloi
10 Udai Bhan Hodal
11 Vinesh Phogat Julana
12 Balbir Singh Israna (SC)
13 Mewa Singh Ladwa
14 Chander Mohan Panchkula
15 Nirmal Singh Ambala
16 Pooja Chaudhary Maulana
17 Akram Khan Jagadhri
18 Rahul Makkar Hansi
19 Manisha Sangwan Dadri
20 Jagdish Yadav Kosli
21 Lakhan Kumar Singhla Faridabad
22 Ashok Arora Thanesar
23 Kuldeep Sharma Ganaur
24 Brijendra Singh Uchana Kalan
25 Paramvir Singh Tohana
26 Anirudh Chaudhary Tosham
27 Balram Dangi Meham
28 Manju Choudhary Nangal Chaudhary
29 Vardhan Yadav Badshahpur
30 Mohit Grover Gurugram
31 Anil Mann Nalwa
32 Rajbir Singh Fartiya Loharu
33 Sombir Singh (Sheoran) Badhra
34 Pradeep Narwal Bawani Khera (SC)
35 Smt. Anita Yadav Ateli
36 Rao Narinder Singh Narnaul
37 Dr. M.L. Ranga Bawal (SC)
38 Smt. Pearl Chaudhary Pataudi (SC)
39 Mohd. Israil Hathin
40 Karan Dalal Palwal
41 Raghubir Tewatia Prithla
42 Vijay Pratap Badhkal
43 Smt. Parag Sharma Ballabgarh
44 Rakesh Kumar Kamboj Indri
45 Smt. Sumita Virk Karnal
46 Virender Singh Rathore Gharaunda
47 Varinder Kumar Shah Panipat City
48 Jai Bhagwan Antil Rai
49 Mahabir Gupta Jind
50 Balwan Singh Daulatpuria Fatehabad
51 Jarnail Singh Ratia
52 Gokul Setia Sirsa
53 Bharat Singh Beniwal Ellenabad
54 Chander Parkash Adampur
55 Ram Niwas Ghorela Barwala
56 Ram Niwas Rara Hisar
57 Raman Tyagi Yamunanagar
58 Mandeep Singh Chatha Pehowa
59 Vikas Saharan Kalayat
60 Smt. Pooja Chaudhary Mulana (SC)
61 Pradeep Chaudhary Kalka
62 Smt. Shalley Chaudhary Naraingarh
63 Smt. Renu Bala Sadhaura (SC)
64 Bishan Lal Saini Radaur
65 Dharam Singh Chhoker Samalkha
66 Ram Karan Shahbad (SC)
67 Dharm Pal Gondar Nilokheri (SC)
68 S. Shamsher Singh Gogi Assandh
69 Jaiveer Singh Kharkhauda (SC)
70 Surender Panwar Sonipat
71 Jagbir Singh Malik Gohana
72 Induraj Singh Narwal Baroda
73 Subhash Gangoli Safidon
74 Shishpal Singh Kalanwali (SC)
75 Amit Sihag Dabwali
76 Bharat Bhushan Batra Rohtak
77 Smt. Shakuntla Khatak Kalanaur (SC)
78 Rajinder Singh Joon Bahadurgarh
79 Kuldeep Vats Badli
80 Neeraj Sharma Faridabad NIT
81 Smt. Geeta Bhukkal Jhajjar (SC)
82 Dr. Raghuvir Singh Kadian Beri
83 Rao Dan Singh Mahendragarh
84 Chiranjeev Rao Rewari
85 Aftab Ahmed Nuh
86 Mamman Khan Ferozepur Jhirka
87 Mohd. Ilyas Punahana
88 Udai Bhan Nodal (SC)
89 Rohtash Khatana Sohna

Also Read

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Haryana Assembly polls: AAP releases sixth list of 19 candidates. Updates

BJP, BJP Workers, Party Office

Haryana elections: BJP's full list out; AAP-Congress name more candidates

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (left) faces challenge from Bhupinder Singh Hooda (right) and Udai Bhan-led Congress in the upcoming state polls

Clans, cousins, next gen dynasts face off in Haryana's game of thrones

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhupinder

Congress releases 3rd list of 40 candidates for Haryana Assembly polls

Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh

Hooda, Phogat, Dhankar, others file nominations for Haryana Assembly polls

Topics : Haryana election Haryana BS Web Reports Indian National Congress Aam Aadmi Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon