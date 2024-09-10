AAP releases 2nd list of 9 candidates for Haryana Assembly elections

Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released its second list of nine candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls. According to a notification released by Sandeep Pathak, National General Secretary Organization, the party has decided to field Rita Bamaniya from Sadhaura, Krishan Bajaj from Thanesar, Hawa Singh from Indri, Mukhtiyar Singh Bazigar from Ratia, Bupendra Beniwal from Adampur, Chhatar Pal Singh from Barwala, Jawahar Lal from Bawal, Pravesh Mehta from Faridabad and Abash Chandela from Tigaon. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The second list follows hours after BJP leaders from the state, Sunil Rao and Satish Yadav, joined the AAP earlier in the day in the presence of AAP Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

Sushil Gupta told reporters earlier in the day, "They are joining AAP with strength and I wish them for their brighter future. Today, they decided in Rewari to join AAP and move ahead on the policies of Arvind Kejriwal...I welcome all of them. I assure them that they will get respect here."

AAP MP Sanjay Singh conveyed that former BJP leader Sunil Rao who joined AAP is a brother-in-law of film actor Rajkumar Rao. He emphasised that AAP will apply five guarantees of Arvind Kejriwal that include free education and free medical treatment, employment to youth, etc in Haryana if the party comes to power.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "Sunil Rao is the younger member of our party. He is a brother-in-law of film actor Rajkumar Rao. So, he belongs to that family. AAP will pour its strength into each seat and will try to win. The five guarantees of Arvind Kejriwal which include free education and free medical treatment, employment to youth, etc, are the dream that came true in Delhi, now we have to make true it in Haryana too."

Earlier in the day, Sushil Gupta said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP are emerging as an alternative in the state, adding that the BJP or any other political party, is looking for possibilities within the party as they are seeing their future here.

"Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) is emerging as an alternative in Haryana -- a new politics, politics of work, politics of employment, drug-free Haryana, fearless Haryana, corruption-free Haryana with 24-hour electricity and water, jobs for every youth, security of women, and respect for farmers. Whoever is influenced by the politics of Arvind Kejriwal, be it someone from the BJP or any other political party, is looking for possibilities within AAP and they are seeing their future here," Gupta said.

The last date for filing nominations is September 12. Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5. Votes will be counted on October 8 along with that in Jammu and Kashmir.