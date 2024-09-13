Business Standard
Home / Elections / Haryana Elections / News / Kejriwal will campaign in Haryana, to fight polls with double energy

Kejriwal will campaign in Haryana, to fight polls with double energy

Gupta, whose party is fighting the October 5 Assembly polls on its own, said the people are waiting to oust the BJP from power

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kejriwal in the corruption case lodged by the CBI. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shortly after Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court, AAP's Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta on Friday said his party supremo will campaign in the state, where the people are looking for a change.
"We will now fight the polls with double energy. Kejriwal ji will soon start his campaign in Haryana," Gupta said as he hailed the Supreme Court decision granting bail to the Delhi chief minister.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Gupta, whose party is fighting the October 5 Assembly polls on its own, said the people are waiting to "oust" the BJP from power.
 
"Development has come to a standstill during the BJP's time. People are waiting for October 5 to oust them from power," he said.
He further said, "people are looking for a 'badlav' (change), they want to elect an honest government, which can ensure good education and health facilities, round-the-clock power supply and overall development".
 
"People want to bring the AAP to power and we will win the polls," Gupta told PTI.
The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kejriwal in the corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the excise policy 'scam', saying prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Naya

Haryana Assembly dissolved ahead of polls to prevent constitutional issues

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi, HM Shah among BJP's 40 star campaigners for Haryana elections

Savitri Jindal filed nomination as an Independent candidate from Hisar constituency

Savitri Jindal, Surjewala's son file papers for Haryana Assembly polls

Delhi Police

Delhi police to monitor Haryana-based criminals' activities ahead of polls

Congress, Congress Workers

Haryana polls: Congress to contest 89 seats; one left for CPI(M). Full list

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Haryana election Assembly elections AAP government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleHG Infra Engineering share priceBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon