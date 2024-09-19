J-K elections: 61% voter turnout in first phase, CEO says polling peaceful

A voter turnout of more than 61 percent was recorded in the first phase of J-K assembly polls. (Photo: Reuters)

A voter turnout of more than 61 percent was recorded in the first phase of assembly polls covering 24 segments across seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the Election Commission said. The final polling percentage can go up as data from some stations are yet to be compiled, and this also does not include postal ballots, the commission said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Kishtwar district recorded the highest 80.14 percent polling followed by Doda (71.34 percent) and Ramban (70.55 percent) in the Chenab valley region of Jammu, the Election Commission said, quoting the latest information said.

In south Kashmir, Kulgam district led the turnout chart with 62.46 percent followed by Anantnag district (57.84 percent), Shopian district (55.96 percent) and Pulwama district (46.65 percent), the EC said.

This was the first assembly elections in J-K post abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The last assembly elections were held in 2014.

"The Phase-1 of General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of J&K recorded an approximate voter turnout of 61.11 percent as of 11:30 pm. The same shall continue to be updated by the field level officers as the remaining polling parties keep returning, the Election Commission said in a press release late at night.

It said the final actual account of votes recorded for each Polling Station is shared in Form 17 C with polling agents at close of polls.

Earlier, just after the polling ended at 6 pm, Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole said the voting concluded peacefully at 6 pm and the polling percentage recorded by that time (59 per cent) was the "highest in the past seven elections" -- four Lok Sabha and three assembly poll.



Briefing mediapersons here Pole said the elections -- which covered 24 seats in seven districts -- ended peacefully without any untoward incident.

There are reports of some minor incidents of scuffle or argument from a few polling stations but "no serious incident" occurred that could have forced a repoll, he said.

Over 2.3 million voters were eligible to cast the ballot to determine the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 Independents.

"The polling percentage of 59 percent is highest in the past seven elections -- four Lok Sabha polls and three assembly elections," Pole said, attributing the increase in the voter turnout to various factors including improved security situation, active participation of political parties and candidates and a campaign by the department.

In the 2014 assembly elections, the district wise poll percentage was: Pulwama 44 percent, Shopian 48 percent, Kulgam 59 percent, Anantnag 60 percent, Ramban 70 percent, Doda 73 percent and Kishtwar 76 percent.

In Kishtwar districts, he said, the Padder-Nagseni segment recorded the highest 80.67 percent voting followed by Inderwal (80.06 percent) and Kishtwar (78.11 percent).

Asked about a social media video purportedly showing a policeman losing temper and aiming his gun before being overpowered by his colleagues outside a polling station in Kishtwar, he said the district election officer and the returning officer concerned have taken note and the issue was resolved amicably.

PDP and BJP candidates were involved in an argument at the polling station.

Pole expressed hope that the remaining two phases on September 25 and October 1 will also see high polling percentage.

Meanwhile, the election commission expressed satisfaction over the long queues of voters at the polling stations showcasing the entire world, the deep trust and confidence of the people of J&K in the democratic exercise.

The polling was held across 3,276 Polling Stations in the seven districts and 24 special polling stations set up for migrant pandits in Jammu, Udhampur and Delhi.

According to officials, 31.42 percent of the more than 35,000 eligible kashmiri migrant voters exercised their franchise. While 27 percent cast their votes at 19 polling stations in Jammu, 40 percent at four polling stations in Delhi and 30 percent at one polling station in Udhampur.

In each of the seven districts where voting was held in the first phase, the voter participation exceeded the participation during the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, the election commission said in a release.

The performance builds on the trend witnessed during the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir which saw a voter turnout of 58.58 percent at polling stations, highest in the last 35 years.

Voting began at 7 am and proceeded steadily through the day. Men and women, the young and old, some too frail to walk and others patiently waiting their turn, queued up outside polling booths across Kashmir Valley and Jammu.

Security forces fanned out to ensure that there was no trouble. The day was largely without incident except for reports of clashes between political workers in some areas of Bijbehara and D H Pora.