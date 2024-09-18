Business Standard
Home / Elections / Jammu Kashmir Elections / News / J-K Assembly elections: PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers

J-K Assembly elections: PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers

This is the maiden assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory. It is also the first poll to elect an assembly in the last 10 years

Modi, Narendra Modi

The Centre abrogated Article 370, that gave special status to J-K, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two UTs J-K and Ladakh -- on August 5, 2019 | File image | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 8:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people in Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.
Voting began for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, first time since the abrogation of Article 370, as 24 constituencies spread over seven districts of the Union Territory went to polls in Phase 1 amid tight security arrangements.
"As the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begins, I urge all those in constituencies going to the polls today to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy," Modi said in a post on X.
"I particularly call upon young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise," he said.
 
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
This is the maiden assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory. It is also the first poll to elect an assembly in the last 10 years.
The Centre abrogated Article 370, that gave special status to J-K, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two UTs J-K and Ladakh -- on August 5, 2019.
In the first phase of the three-phase polls, seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir, located on either side of Pir Panjal mountain range, are voting to choose their representatives.
Over 23 lakh voters will decide the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 Independents, who are running for 24 assembly segments -- eight in three districts of Jammu region and 16 in four districts of the Kashmir valley.
The other two phases are scheduled to be held on September 25 and October 1, while the counting of the votes will take place on October 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

J-K Assembly elections LIVE: Phase 1 voting underway in seven districts after a decade

Election, Polling official, Jammu Election

First Assembly poll in 10 years: Voting in Jammu & Kashmir from today

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

J&K polls Phase II: 21% candidates face criminal cases, over 50% crorepatis

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

J-K gears up for phase-I polls, seven districts to vote after a decade

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

J-K Assembly polls: Kashmiri Pandits urge action on longstanding issues

Topics : Narendra Modi Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections voting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon