Amit Shah urges people of J-K to vote against separatism, joblessness

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large numbers to form a government which is committed to education of the youth, employment, empowerment of women and ending separatism. Shah also said that only a government with a strong will can create a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir, protect the rights of the citizens there, and speed up development work. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Today, my appeal to the voters going to exercise their franchise in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is to vote in large numbers to form a government which is committed to education of the youth, employment, empowerment of women and ending separatism and nepotism in the region," the BJP leader wrote on X in Hindi.

The home minister also asked people to go for vote before having the breakfast by saying 'Pehle matdan phir jalpan'.

Voting began for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, as 24 constituencies spread over seven districts of the Union Territory went to polls in Phase 1 amid tight security arrangements.

The last assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir was held in 2014.

Over 23 lakh voters will decide the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 Independents, who are running for 24 assembly segments in the first phase.

The other two phases are scheduled to be held on September 25 and October 1, while the counting of the votes will take place on October 8.