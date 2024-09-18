Business Standard
J-K elections: 27% poll turnout; Kashmiri pandits vote from migrant camps

J-K elections: 27% poll turnout; Kashmiri pandits vote from migrant camps

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections recorded a 26.72% voter turnout by 11 am, with the Inderwal constituency leading the chart. The elections are the first since Article 370 was abrogated in 2019



Kishtwar: An elderly voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting votes during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Kishtwar district, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Amid the ongoing polling for the first phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said that approximately 26.72 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 11 am.

Data from the Election Commission showed that of the seven districts voting in the first phase, the highest voter turnout was recorded in Kishtwar at 32.69 per cent.
Doda followed next at 32.20 per cent and Ramban recorded 31.25 per cent voter turnout till 11 am. Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag logged around 25 per cent polling outcomes while Pulwama saw the lowest turnout at 20.37 per cent.

 

Among the Assembly segments, Inderwal led the voter turnout with around 40 per cent votes polled till 11 am. Doda West followed next at 35.08 per cent. Anantnag constituency emerged as the lowest polled seat till 11 am, recording only 16.90 per cent votes.

Visuals showed voters queuing up at polling stations amid heavy security measures across all 24 Assembly constituencies. The elections, which are the first to be held in 10 years, mark a key political milestone for Jammu-Kashmir, which was bifurcated into a Union territory in August 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370. Kashmiri pandits were also seen casting their votes at a migrant camp in Jagti, South Kashmir.

Significance of Jammu-Kashmir elections for BJP

The polls will serve as a key litmus test for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is hoping to benefit from the Centre’s policy for the region and establish itself as a promoter of peace and stability in the region. If it wins the Assembly elections, it will further cement the BJP’s influence as a central leadership party, giving it an edge in the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

On the other hand, regional players including National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP are hoping to evade marginalisation as they struggle with their identity in the political landscape. All regional parties have promised to reinstate Article 370, which designated a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu-Kashmir.

Notably, the main Opposition party, Congress, has been silent on the controversial issue in its poll manifesto. The Congress is fighting the polls in alliance with Farooq Abdullah’s NC.

Jammu and Kashmir politics Jammu and Kashmir State assembly polls Kishtwar

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
