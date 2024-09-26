Omar blames Centre for low voter turnout in 2nd phase of J-K Assembly polls

The former chief minister, who is a candidate from Ganderbal and Budgam segments, also said it was a mistake to invite the foreign diplomats. (PTI: Photo/S Irfan)

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the low voter turnout in Srinagar district during the second phase of voting for Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls was perhaps a people's reaction to the Centre trying to project normalcy in the union territory. His remarks came after the second phase of polling on Wednesday saw a voter turnout of over 56 per cent while the first phase held on September 18 saw an estimated 61.38 per cent voter turnout. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "To be honest, I was expecting higher turnout because there was no boycott call, there were attacks, there were no threats or intimidation of the voters. I feel the Centre is also responsible for this. They tried to present the high voter turnout as signs of normalcy and as if the people had accepted the revocation of Article 370. Maybe this was a reaction from Srinagar because people of Srinagar do not want to send wrong signals," Abdullah told reporters in Uri border town of Baramulla district.

The former chief minister, who is a candidate from Ganderbal and Budgam segments, also said it was a mistake to invite the foreign diplomats to observe the polling in Kashmir.

"The Centre made another mistake by inviting the diplomats. Maybe they wanted to showcase higher voter turnout in Srinagar as a sign of major change. The people of Srinagar did not want that they be used in this manner, so they voted in lesser numbers. However, I am thankful to those who came out to vote, irrespective of who they voted for," he said.

A delegation of diplomats from 16 countries, including the US, Norway and Singapore, on Wednesday observed the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah, who is campaigning for party candidates in the segments going to polls in the third phase on October 1, said the districts of Baramulla, Bandipora and Kuowara have been high voter turnout areas traditionally and there was no reason for it to be any different this time.

"Traditionally, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara have enthusiastically participated in the polling in the past elections. I am hopeful that they will do the same this time as well. I would be a little selfish and hope that they vote for the National Conference and wherever NC has not fielded a candidate, they should vote for Congress," he added.

While five districts of Budgam, Ganderbal, Reasi, Poonch and Rajouri witnessed a turnout of more than 60 per cent, the eight assembly segments of Srinagar district registered an abysmal 29.81 per cent voter turnout on Wednesday.