Business Standard
Home / Elections / Jharkhand Elections / News / Congress appoints senior coordinators for upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls

Congress appoints senior coordinators for upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Hariprasad, Gogoi and Markam as AICC senior coordinators for the upcoming assembly elections

Congress, Congress flag

Congress flag (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 7:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Wednesday appointed B K Hariprasad, Gaurav Gogoi and Mohan Markam as AICC senior coordinators for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections.

As the opposition party gets battle-ready for the next round of assembly polls, it had on Tuesday appointed three AICC senior observers for Jharkhand elections -- Tariq Anwar, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Hariprasad, Gogoi and Markam as AICC senior coordinators for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand with immediate effect, a statement issued by the party said.

The Jharkhand Assembly polls will see the INDIA bloc square up against the BJP which is looking to unseat the JMM-led government in the state.

The Congress said it will contest the Jharkhand assembly elections in alliance with the JMM, with a final decision on seat sharing expected soon.

 
"We will contest elections with our alliance partners in the state. A final decision on the seat sharing will be done soon. We are confident of winning elections on the back of development works done by us," Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee president Keshav Mahto said.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) also expressed confidence that its alliance would be voted back to power.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the JMM-led alliance will contest all 81 seats.

The Election Commission Tuesday announced that Maharashtra will vote in one phase on November 20, while Jharkhand will go to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hemant Soren

BJP plundered Jharkhand for 20 years since its creation: CM Hemant Soren

Champai Soren, Champai

Ex-CM Champai Soren promises 287K jobs to youth, self-employment to 500K

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

'Causing major distortions, time for self-introspection': CEC on exit polls

Polling official, EVM, election

Maharashtra to vote on Nov 20, Jharkhand on Nov 13 & 20; results on Nov 23

Congress flag

Jharkhand elections: Anwar, Chowdhury, Mallu appointed Congress observers

Topics : Jharkhand Assembly Elections Jharkhand Congress Assembly elections JMM BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 7:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon