Business Standard
Home / Elections / Jharkhand Elections / News / Even if we go solo in J'khand polls, won't sabotage INDIA bloc: RJD

Even if we go solo in J'khand polls, won't sabotage INDIA bloc: RJD

The JMM and Congress on Saturday announced that the two parties would contest 70 of the state's 81 assembly seats

Manoj Jha, Manoj

Jha, a Rajya Sabha MP, said even if the party decided to go solo in the elections, it would extend its support to INDIA bloc candidates on 60-62 seats. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Expressing its disappointment with the JMM and Congress over seat-sharing for the Jharkhand assembly polls, the RJD on Sunday said it would not settle for less than 12 seats, but it will not sabotage the prospects of the INDIA bloc even if it goes solo.

The JMM and Congress on Saturday announced that the two parties would contest 70 of the state's 81 assembly seats.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Less than 12-13 seats are not acceptable to us as the RJD has a strong hold on 18-20 seats. If we are asked to contest three-four seats, we are not ready to make any sacrifices," Rashtriya Janata Dal spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha said.

 

"Our sole aim is to defeat BJP, we will not sabotage the INDIA bloc," he said.

Jha, a Rajya Sabha MP, said even if the party decided to go solo in the elections, it would extend its support to INDIA bloc candidates on 60-62 seats.

Last time, RJD had contested seven seats and won one seat. Its MLA Satyanand Bhokta is a minister in the Hemant Soren cabinet.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Infiltrators, illegal migrants vote bank of RJD, Cong, JMM in J'khand: Shah

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav undergoes angioplasty in Mumbai hospital

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

In presence of Nadda, Nitish Kumar dubs alliances with RJD 'mistake'

Supreme Court, SC

SC issues notice to centre on RJD's plea against HC verdict on quota limit

Tejashwi Yadav,Tejashwi

RJD to protest on Sept 1 demanding 65% reservation for OBC, SC and, ST

Topics : rjd Assembly elections Jharkhand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon