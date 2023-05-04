close

BJP drops PM's day-long road-show in Bengaluru after public express concern

The BJP dropped plans to have an eight-hour road-show by the Prime Minister Modi on Saturday following concerns expressed by Bengalureans over difficulties that they will face

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 2:56 PM IST
The BJP on Thursday dropped plans to have an eight-hour road-show by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday following concerns expressed by Bengalureans over difficulties that they will face with such a day-long programme.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said the Prime Minister would now hold a road-show on two days -- 10 am to 1.30 pm on Saturday, and 10 am to 2.30 pm on Sunday.

The party on Wednesday said Modi would hold a 36.6 km road-show here on Saturday -- covering a distance of 10.1 km from 11 am to 1 pm, and 26.5 km from 4 pm to 10 pm.

"The public has expressed that it will be a problem if the road-show is held for the entire day. So, we have respected their feeling and spread it over two days", Karandlaje told reporters on Thursday.

Party leaders said the road-shows on May 6 and 7 would pass through 19 of the total 28 Assembly constituencies in the city.

Karnataka votes on May 10. May 8 is the last day for campaigning and the votes would be counted on May 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 04 2023 | 4:07 PM IST

