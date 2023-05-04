BJP drops PM's day-long road-show in Bengaluru after public express concern

The BJP on Thursday dropped plans to have an eight-hour road-show by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday following concerns expressed by Bengalureans over difficulties that they will face with such a day-long programme.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said the Prime Minister would now hold a road-show on two days -- 10 am to 1.30 pm on Saturday, and 10 am to 2.30 pm on Sunday.

The party on Wednesday said Modi would hold a 36.6 km road-show here on Saturday -- covering a distance of 10.1 km from 11 am to 1 pm, and 26.5 km from 4 pm to 10 pm.

"The public has expressed that it will be a problem if the road-show is held for the entire day. So, we have respected their feeling and spread it over two days", Karandlaje told reporters on Thursday.

Party leaders said the road-shows on May 6 and 7 would pass through 19 of the total 28 Assembly constituencies in the city.

Karnataka votes on May 10. May 8 is the last day for campaigning and the votes would be counted on May 13.

Also Read Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy Karnataka elections: Here's what all Congress has promised in its manifesto BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls Though not a poor state, Karnataka can ill-afford election freebies Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the polls Electoral bonds worth Rs 970 crore sold ahead of upcoming Cognizant Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: A look at six major political regions As Karnataka assembly election nears, NRC returns to BJP syllabus K'taka won't pardon abusers, raise 'Jai Bajrang Bali' slogan: Modi Karnataka elections: What is Bajrang Dal, the outfit Congress plans to ban?