close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP organised 9,125 rallies, 1,377 roadshows in K'taka in an all-out effort

BJP leaders, during the campaigning, paid visit to 311 temples and mutts. The party had also organised 3,166 public campaigns and 9,077 public meetings

IANS Bengaluru
PM Modi roadshow, BJP roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a road show ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 1:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BJP, which is trying to create a history by retaining power in Karnataka beating anti-incumbency factor, has made an all-out effort in its election campaigning.

With its efforts and outreach of the national as well as top state-level leaders, the saffron party has made the fight in the state intense.

According to Karnataka BJP, the party has conducted 9,125 rallies and 1,377 roadshows in the state.

BJP leaders, during the campaigning, paid visit to 311 temples and mutts. The party had also organised 3,166 public campaigns and 9,077 public meetings.

As many as 9.87 lakh people have taken part in the public rallies and conventions in the state, while a whopping 19.81 lakh people had taken part in roadshows organised at different cities across the state, the saffron party claimed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in 19 public rallies and nine roadshows, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah had taken part in 16 rallies and conducted 15 roadshows in the state.

Also Read

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

How will the markets interpret the outcome of Karnataka Assembly polls?

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy

Karnataka elections: Here's what all Congress has promised in its manifesto

K'taka polls: Cong adopts new strategy as BJP bets on 'political mistakes'

Karnataka elections: What's at stake for the key political players?

156,000 police personnel to be deputed on election duty in Karnataka

Dream of every Kannadiga is my own: PM Modi ahead of Karnataka polls

Karnataka polls: BJP wants derecognition of Cong over 'sovereignty' remark

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had addressed nine public rallies and held three roadshows in the state. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took part in 40 roadshows and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had addressed 44 public rallies.

Similarly, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had addressed 41 conventions and National General Secretary C.T. Ravi had addressed 16 rallies in the last one month.

On the other hand, the Congress party had organised 173 public rallies and 55 roadshows for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections.

--IANS

mka/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka polls BJP Karnataka

First Published: May 09 2023 | 8:34 AM IST

Latest News

View More

K'taka polls: Cong adopts new strategy as BJP bets on 'political mistakes'

BJP, Congress
3 min read

Karnataka elections: What's at stake for the key political players?

BJP, Congress
8 min read

156,000 police personnel to be deputed on election duty in Karnataka

election, voting
1 min read

Dream of every Kannadiga is my own: PM Modi ahead of Karnataka polls

Modi, PM Modi
4 min read

Karnataka polls: BJP wants derecognition of Cong over 'sovereignty' remark

Voting, Election, polls, Voting day
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

This smallcap glass container firm has made investors richer by 5x in 5 yrs

A Piramal Glass automated factory
3 min read

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

Lithium reserves
5 min read
Premium

Swiggy, Zomato may not offer steep discounts after govt-owned ONDC move

ONDC
6 min read
Premium

Five years on, Sterlite Copper plant closure haunts Thoothukudi

Sterlite Copper Plant
6 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

FMCG index likely to hit 50,000; ITC, Britannia, Marico may rally up to 20%

The analysts also say that weak domestic remittances (due to reverse migration) and weak perishables output (in the past few months) do not leave rural households to spend much on FMCG and other products
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon