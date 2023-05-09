close

156,000 police personnel to be deputed on election duty in Karnataka

In Bengaluru 16,000 police personnel have been deputed for election duties

IANS Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 3:10 AM IST
The Karnataka State Election Commission has made eloborate arrangements for the May 10 Assembly elections in the state. To ensure no untoward incidents take place, the commission is deputing 1.56 lakh police personnel across the state.

As many as 84,119 police officers from the state have been deputed and the rest are roped in from the neighbouring states.

According to a statement, 304 deputy superintendents of police (Dy SP), 991 inspectors, 20,601 sub-inspectors, and 650 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) would be deputed for the polling duty in the state.

The 650 CAPF companies would include 101 from the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force (108), Central Industrial Security Force (75), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (70), Sashastra Seema Bal (75), Railway Protection Force (35), and 186 of the Special Armed Police.

In Bengaluru 16,000 police personnel have been deputed for election duties. They will be deployed to 7,916 polling booths and 1,907 hyper sensitive polling booths.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka polls Assembly elections Police

First Published: May 09 2023 | 7:27 AM IST

