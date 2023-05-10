close

Bommai appeals voters to contribute in 'writing future of Karnataka'

The election this time is about development on one side and false allegations on the other, he said and expressed confidence that people will vote the BJP in with full majority

Press Trust of India Shiggaon (K'taka)
Karnataka CM Bommai cast vote with his family members

Karnataka CM Bommai cast vote with his family members

Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 10:04 AM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai cast his ballot in the Assembly election on Wednesday at Shiggaon in Haveri district.

Accompanied by son Bharath Bommai and other family members, he paid temple visits in the constituency before voting at a government school in Shiggaon, from where he is seeking re-election for the fourth consecutive term.

The Congress has fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan from the constituency, while Shashidhar Yeligar is the JD(S) candidate.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Bommai appealed to voters to exercise their franchise and thereby contribute in "writing the future of Karnataka".

The election this time is about development on one side and false allegations on the other, he said and expressed confidence that people will vote the BJP in with full majority.

Voting across Karnataka began at 7 am amid tight security and it will go on till 6 in the evening. The results for the 224-member Assembly will be declared on May 13.

First Published: May 10 2023 | 11:40 AM IST

Bommai appeals voters to contribute in 'writing future of Karnataka'

Karnataka CM Bommai cast vote with his family members
People of Karnataka have decided to choose welfare-oriented govt: Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge
Let's build '40% commission-free', progressive Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, congress
Voting begins for high-stakes Karnataka elections, 2,615 candidates in fray

Polling officials, VVPATs, voting
K'taka polls LIVE: Modi magic will give absolute majority, says Vijayendra

B Y Vijayendra
