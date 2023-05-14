close

Congress Legislature Party meeting to decide new Karnataka CM begins

Congress scored a thumping win in the May 10 Assembly polls as it secured 135 seats while the outgoing BJP bagged only 66

Press Trust of India
Congress

Congress

Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 9:06 PM IST
The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting began at a private hotel on Sunday to discuss government formation with leaders expected to elicit their views on the Karnataka Chief Ministerial candidate. 
Earlier, the Congress central observers, along with AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal held a meeting with Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D K Shivakumar. 

Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge had deputed former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh and former AICC general secretary Deepak Babaria as observers for the election of the CLP leader.
Topics : Congress Karnataka

First Published: May 14 2023 | 9:06 PM IST

