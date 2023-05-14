Karnataka elections: BJP fails to win even one seat reserved for ST

The BJP, which witnessed defeat in the Karnataka Assembly polls, failed to win even a single seat reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

Besides, the party also lost in 24 constituencies out of 36 reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

Karnataka has 51 reserved constituencies, out of which 36 seats are reserved for SC candidates and 15 for candidates belonging to the ST community.

On Saturday, the BJP conceded defeat in the state Assembly elections after its seat share came down to 66 from 104 in the 2018 polls.

The poor show of the saffron party in the reserved seats came despite the outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's decision to increase reservation for the SC/ST community in the state.

The Congress, which won 135 seats in the 224-member state assembly, registered a massive win in the seats reserved for the SC/ST candidates.

Also Read Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections? Gujarat polls: BJP wins tribal-reserved Vyara seat by trouncing Cong MLA High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm Karnataka elections: JD(S) heading for one of its worst performances Karnataka elections: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge wins back Gulbarga Hope Cong fulfills its poll promises made to people of Karnataka: Owaisi 'Will implement all five promises': Kharge after Cong victory in Karnataka If Opposition parties do not unite now, people will not forgive: Adhir 'People are tired of PM Modi': Jairam slams BJP over Karnataka results Congress Karnataka chief Shivakumar signals his intention to become next CM

Out of 36 SC seats, Congress candidates won 21, while the BJP candidates emerged victorious in 12 seats. The JDS, which showed poor performance in the polls, managed to win just three seats. The BJP finished as first runner-up on 13 SC-reserved seats.

Congress candidates won Kudachi, Mudhol, Nagthan, Chittapur, Kanakagiri, Hubli-dharwad-East, Haveri, Mayakonda, Mudigere, Koratagere, Pavagada, Kolar gold field, Bangarapet, Pulakeshinagar, Anekal, Devanahalli, Nelamangala, Malavalli, Nanjangud, T Narasipur and Kollegal seats reserved for the SC category.

The BJP registered victory in Raybag, Chincholi, Gulbarga Rural, Aurad, Lingsugur, Shirahatti, Hadagalli, Holalkere, CV Raman Nagar, Mahadevapura, Sakleshpur and Sullia seats for SC category.

The JDS managed to win Hagaribommanahalli, Shimoga Rural, and Mulbagal seats.

The Congress trounced the BJP by winning 14 out of 15 seats reserved for the ST category pushing the saffron party to the runner-up place. The JDS won Devadurga seat.

Congress candidates won Yemkanmardi, Shorapur, Raichur Rural, Manvi, Kampli, Siruguppa, Bellary, Sandur, Kudligi, Molakalmuru, Challakere, Jagalur, Heggadadevankote and Maski seats reserved for the ST category.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 22 out of 51 reserved seats.