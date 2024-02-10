Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

2024 LS polls should be fought on people-centric issues: Sachin Pilot

"I want this election to be fought on issues. The problems people are facing in their everyday lives, a roadmap to resolve the problem. It should be discussed," he told reporters in Tonk

Sachin Pilot

He said the last two successive National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments led by the BJP have "only worked to be in the spotlight or push certain propaganda." | ANI Photo

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday said the upcoming Lok Sabha elections should be fought on issues related to the people and that he has requested the party high-command to allow people with clean image to enter the fray.
He said the opposition INDIA bloc wants to do engage in issue-based politics.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"I want this election to be fought on issues. The problems people are facing in their everyday lives, a roadmap to resolve the problem. It should be discussed," he told reporters in Tonk.
Pilot said the panel of candidates for 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state has been prepared in the recent party's screening committee meeting in Delhi. The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister also said the final decision on this will be taken by the central election committee of the party.
"It is expected that a decision will be taken soon," he said.
Pilot said he has requested the party that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, new people and those with clean image should be given a chance as this will send a good message.
He also hit out at the BJP over the Uniform Civil Code which was recently passed in the Uttarakhand Assembly saying it is a "political trick" of the saffron party to "divert" the people's attention from real public issues.
He said the last two successive National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments led by the BJP have "only worked to be in the spotlight or push certain propaganda."

He said the people will give them a "suitable reply" for their actions in the forthcoming general elections.
"BJP leaders have only been criticising the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. It's been 10 years. What about now? I feel they should focus more on making people-friendly policies instead of slamming former PM Manmohan Singh," he added.
On the government's announcement to honour agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan with India's highest civilian award, he said, "The BJP government decided to confer him with Bharat Ratna, but failed to implement his recommendations.

Also Read

Rajasthan elections 2023: Meet Sachin Pilot, the youth icon of Congress

Rajasthan elections 2023: Congress veterans gather in Jaipur today

BJP has been 'sleeping' for the last 4 years: Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Sachin Tendulkar to bat for greater voter turnout as 'National Icon' for EC

ICC names Sachin Tendulkar as Global Ambassador for ODI World Cup 2023

We are firmly with 'INDIA': AAP on decision to contest all Punjab seats

Will announce candidates for 13 Punjab LS seats within fortnight: Kejriwal

BJP got Rs 1,300 cr via electoral bonds, over 7 times what Cong received

People will bless BJP with 370 seats as it abrogated Article 370: HM Shah

I could have laid white paper on UPA's ten yr rule in 2014: PM Modi

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sachin Pilot Politics Congress rajasthan Lok Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon