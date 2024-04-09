28% Phase 1 candidates crorepatis; 16% are booked in criminal cases

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 1,618 (out of 1,625) candidates contesting in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 19. The first phase will witness polling on 102 seats across 21 states, including 39 seats of Tamil Nadu, five seats of Uttarakhand, Rajasthan’s 12 seats and much of the northeast.



According to the analysis, 252 candidates, or 16 per cent, have declared criminal cases against themselves, 450 candidates (28 per cent) are crorepatis, with declared assets of Rs 1 crore or more. The average assets of such candidates are Rs 4.51 crore. Around 35 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves.



Meanwhile, 836 (52 per cent) candidates have declared being a graduate or above. At least 505 (31 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 40 years, while 849 (52 per cent) candidates have said they are between 41 and 60 years.



Around 135 (8 per cent) female candidates are contesting in the first phase.



