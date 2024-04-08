Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Only one application received so far in Assam under CAA: CM Himanta

Sarma also said there will be no contest in the five constituencies going to polls in the first phase on April 19

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Press Trust of India Sivasagar (Assam)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Only one application has so far been received for citizenship under the CAA in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.
The lone application was made in Barak Valley, he said, without elaborating further.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The anti-CAA movement was based on lies and they (who were at the forefront) will have to answer now. So many days have passed, and only one application has been made in the state till date," Sarma said.
The CM was talking to reporters after an election rally at Sonari in Sivasagar district, which comes under the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat.
 
The Centre had last month implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, notifying the rules four years after the law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.
Sarma also said there will be no contest in the five constituencies going to polls in the first phase on April 19.
Among the remaining nine seats where polling will be held in two more phases, he said there will be a contest in one constituency each, though he did not name those.
"If we consider BJP's performance in the 2021 assembly polls, even after delimitation, we are in the lead," the chief minister said.
Sarma also claimed that there will be no one left in the Congress by 2026.

Also Read

FAQs on CAA: What the govt says about application, eligibility, & more

2023 most successful year for anti-drugs operations in Assam: CM Himanta

Assam govt will provide 50,000 additional jobs: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

CM Sarma unveils infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,700 crore in Assam

Will resign if anyone who has not applied for NRC gets citizenship: Himanta

Final list of LS candidates in Kerala ready; 194 contestants for 20 seats

Ahead of elections, ethnic conflict takes a heavy toll on Manipur's economy

We have transformed Northeast to 'abundant region, says PM Modi

SC to hear plea for voting facilities for 18k displaced people in Manipur

Former Union minister Birender Singh leaves BJP, to join Congress

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Citizenship Bill Himanta Biswa Sarma BJP Assam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Excise Policy Scam CaseCSK vs KKR Playing 11Lok Sabha Election LiveApple iPad Pro | iPad AirIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon